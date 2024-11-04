How to get TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic in Fortnite

TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic in Fortnite is perfect for those who love to use explosives. Here’s how to get in the game.

Straying true to the Remix theme, the current chapter in Fortnite has brought back old weapons from the past as well as new ones that players can get their hands on. Included in the latter is TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic, which packs a lot of punch in the Battle Royale.

Article continues after ad

Now, this may not be a hitscan weapon like Meowdas’ Peow-Peow Rifle, but its splash damage makes up for it – allowing you to destroy builds more quickly.

It’s also great to use in long-range, making it an ideal addition to your loadout, especially if you’ve picked up some other decent weapons to back you up.

Fortnite: How to get TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic

You can get TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic by defeating the Dynamo TINTina boss in The Rig. This location can be found on the southwestern part of the map, near the Slurpy Swamp POI.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

epic games / dexerto You’ll find Dynamo TNTina in The RIg, a lone POI outside the island.

The easiest way to defeat TNTina is to disguise yourself as her henchman using the phone booth. Doing so will prevent her and all the other henchmen from attacking you. Once you get a good angle on her, throw a Boogie Bomb if you have one, and then start chipping away at her health.

epic games / dexerto All the loot you can get by defeating TNTina.

While you shoot, make sure to use covers around the place. She may not have a shield, but she can still deal much damage if you expose yourself too much.

Article continues after ad

Once defeated, TNTina will drop the Mythic bow, a keycard, and other decent loot to help you out in the match. She’ll also join you as an NPC.

Ka-Boom Bow Mythic Stats

At first glance, the Ka-Boom Bow Mythic looks similar to the Boom Bow Mythic that was available in a previous chapter. However, this weapon’s projectile travels much faster and can deal damage in an extensive range. Though for this to happen, you need to charge it first fully.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ka-Boom Bow Mythic Stats DPS 115 Damage 115 Magazine Size 1 Fire Rate 1 Reload Time 1.3s Critical Hit Damage 2x

Rig vault key and location

Once you’ve obtained the Rig keycard from TNTina, take the stairs near the area she initially patrolled and head all the way down. That’s where you’ll be able to find the vault. Alternatively, you can jump down the Rig, swim on the water, and destroy the wall with your pickaxe to get to the vault faster.

Upon arriving at the vault, all you need to do is swipe your keycard and wait until it’s open. All the loot inside is now yours to claim.

Article continues after ad

That’s how you can get TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic in Fortnite. While you’re here, make sure to check out all the map changes, Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun location, and where you can find the rest of the NPCs.