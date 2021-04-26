Fortnite update v16.30 early patch notes: new Exotic Bow, Crafting changes - Dexerto

Epic Games are getting ready to release the Fortnite v16.30 update that’s bringing a new exotic bow to the loot pool, a new LTM with the Floor Restores, and a quality of life change to the Crafting system.

The Fortnite devs will continue Jonesy’s quest in the next update with plenty of new developments for fans to explore once the patch goes live.

There’s also going to be a new exotic weapon for players to get their hands on as the events of the Primal season is going to start providing for new firepower as the new chapter goes on.

Advertisement

Take a look down below for everything from the v16.30 patch downtime to what’s expected to come when the official patch notes are released.

When is the Fortnite v16.30 patch coming?

New goals await. ⚽🥅 Update v16.30 is scheduled to release on April 27. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/f8KdI4j51J — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 26, 2021

As usual, Epic Games are preparing their Fortnite players for the game to go down for a brief moment to get the v16.30 patch live on the servers.

This pause in gameplay isn’t expected to last long, but get those last games in before it goes down on April 27 at 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 8 UTC.

Fortnite v16.30 update

Along with the Fortnite v16.30 downtime announcement, Epic Games gave a peek into what players can expect to come when the new update finally lands.

Advertisement

As such, their official patch notes are going to have a lot more listed updates, but the devs shared some of the bigger things we can look forward to.

Crafting change in Fortnite

Crafting is getting a slight quality of life update that’s going to make using the system much more straightforward in the chaotic battle royale.

“You can now hold the Inventory button with a Craftable item in-hand to jump right to the Crafting tab and hit Accept. No more navigating menus in a gunfight!”

Read more: How to craft Fortnite weapons

This is going to cut precious seconds off of people that don’t have to struggle with menus during a live match.

Advertisement

Take a look below for more on the Fortnite v16.30 patch, and Dexerto will update this article with the official complete notes as soon as they’re available.

Fortnite v16.30 early patch notes

Help Jonesy The First take on Raz

Twisted rightwards arrows Keep ‘em guessing with a new, unpredictable Exotic Bow

Heavy plus sign Stay low, stay safe in a new LTM this weekend: The Floor Restores

Bone Remaining Primal weapons, Makeshift weapons, & Bows added to Creative

Inventory improvements: