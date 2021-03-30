Fortnite v16.10 update adds new weapon literally made from junk - Dexerto

Epic Games have added a brand new ‘Junk Gun’ aka the Recycler with Fortnite Season 6’s v16.10 update and if the name never gave it away already, the whole thing is made from rubbish.

The battle royale title hasn’t exactly been spoiled with in-game updates since the season began, but on March 30 a boat load of fresh content was added to the island – including new soccer player NPCs, teasing the arrival of PSG forward Neymar Jr. soon.

If you were expecting map changes from the mid-season overhaul, then you also shouldn’t get too excited. However, a new weapon has been added to Fortnite Battle Royale and it’s very different to anything we have seen before.

It’s made from garbage. It’s called the Recycler, and it brings with it a new ammo type.

Fortnite Junk Gun (Recycler) arrives

On March 30, the update rolled out and quite quickly the dedicated group of Fortnite data miners started looking for clues.

This time, Epic Games did have the courtesy to reveal some actual patch notes, though this new gun was not stated there. It comes with a brand new set of bullets as well, which will be scattered around the island to be looted up – seen below from HYPEX.

The addition appears to have taken a few by surprise on Twitter, too. One fan predicted: “It’s going to one tap I bet.” Another said: “It looks like Roadhog’s gun from OW,” with some also suggesting it looks somewhat similar to a few weapons in Fallout, too.

Stats for the Recycler have also been unveiled, and it seems pretty decent. It has a magazine size of 3, has a reload time of 2.0 seconds, and does 83 damage per shot to opponents when in its Legendary rarity.

Fortnite Junk Gun (Recycler) release date

According to HYPEX, the Recycler isn’t actually in Fortnite yet, but it’s definitely in the files waiting to be added to the loot pool. As it was part of the v16.10 patch, it should arrive before the next update, so probably in the next couple of weeks.

What we know for certain, though, is that the Junk Gun is heading to our screens for at least the duration of Season 6. Once we have a first look at gameplay, we’ll be sure to keep you updated about its performance.

Hopefully, it’s not just one big pile of junk.