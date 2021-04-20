How to get the Grappler Bow exotic weapon in Fortnite: location guide & cost - Dexerto

A brand new exotic weapon has been added to Fortnite Season 6. It’s called the Grappler Bow, and here’s everything you need to know about adding it to your inventory.

When it launched in March 2021, Fortnite Season 6 introduced a bunch of features to the game to improve the battle royale experience, including a revamped weapon pool (which we’ve ranked here) and an entirely new weapon crafting system.

Since then, we’ve seen the introduction of the Recycler weapon and the brief return of the Egg Launcher, but other than that, it’s been pretty quiet in terms of new weapons, especially in comparison to Season 5 when it felt like a new exotic weapon arrived every week.

Advertisement

Fortunately, a brand new exotic weapon has now gone live in the game, which should help shake things up a bit. It’s called the Grappler Bow, and we’ve got all the information you need to try it out for yourself.

Grappler Bow location in Fortnite

Unlike the other bows in Season 6 such as the Primal Bow and the Mechanical Bow, you won’t be able to find the Grappler Bow as floor loot or in chests. You can’t upgrade to it, either, like you can with the Stink Bow or the Explosive Bow.

In order to get the Grappler Bow, you’ll have to locate Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft and purchase it from her. Fortunately, this NPC doesn’t move around the island, and she will always appear inside the walls of Stealthy Stronghold.

Advertisement

Here’s how to get the Grappler Bow in Fortnite Season 6:

Make your way to Stealthy Stronghold. Find the Lara Croft NPC located inside the ruins. Speak to her and select the Grappler Bow option. Click again to confirm the purchase.

Once you’ve bought the bow, it will appear in your inventory and you can use it with regular bow ammo.

How much does the Grappler Bow cost?

Here's how the Grappler Bow works, for the people who wanted to see it. pic.twitter.com/MyUNqO0MeQ — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 20, 2021

Getting the Grappler Bow is easy once you know where to look, but it won’t come cheap. You’ll need to have 500 Gold Bars saved up in order to purchase it, and once the match is over, you’ll have to repurchase it to use it again.

The Grappler Bow is the first new Exotic weapon to be introduced in Season 6. While some previous Exotics were carried over from Season 5, the amount was greatly reduced, leaving the pool a little slim.

Advertisement

You can find out how to get all of the Exotic weapons in Season 6 right here.