How to get the Harpy Haze skin in Fortnite

Harpy Haze is one of the latest skin additions in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2. Here’s how you can get this skin in the game.

The Harpy Haze skin just arrived in Fortnite as part of the Shrieking Star Quest Pack bundle. And just like other Quest Packs, you get to unlock a bunch of new cosmetics when you purchase this bundle.

The highlight of this bundle, however, is you also get to earn V-Bucks by completing quests that come included. And who doesn’t want to get easy V-Bucks?

If you’re looking into adding this to your locker, find out how to get Harpy Haze in Fortnite as well as all the quests from the Shrieking Star Quest Pack bundle.

Fortnite: How to get the Shrieking Star Quest Pack & Harpy Haze skin

The Shrieking Star Quest Pack is available to purchase in the Item Shop for $8.99. Unlike most of the Item Shop skins, however, you’ll need to spend real money to purchase this bundle instead of V-Bucks.

That said, for $8.99, these are all the things you’ll get to unlock from the bundle:

Harpy Haze skin

Harpy Haze LEGO-style skin

Harpy Wings back bling

Starshriek pickaxe

Quests you can complete to earn 1,000 V-Bucks

All Shrieking Star Pack Quests and Rewards

Below, you’ll find all the quests that will be unlocked after purchasing the pack. Unlike the Avatar mini-pass quests, these are more straightforward to complete.

Challenges Reward Stage 1 – Complete Match Quest Bonus Goals (3) 100 V-Bucks Stage 2 – Complete Match Quest Bonus Goals (5) 200 V-Bucks Stage 3 – Complete Match Quest Bonus Goals (7) 300 V-Bucks Stage 4 – Complete Match Quest Bonus Goals (10) 400 V-Bucks

Most match quests in the game are quite easy and you’ll often find the ones that only require you to swim, emote at a certain POI, use shield potions, or loot ammo.

Should you get the Shrieking Star Quest Pack?

The Shrieking Star Quest Pack is a good deal. For $8.99, you can get various cosmetics and an additional 1,000 V-Bucks — the same price as directly purchasing 1,000 V-Bucks in-game.

You’ll need to complete the match quests above to earn the V-Bucks though. Still, completing match quests is easy; you just need to be patient for a little bit.