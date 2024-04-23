GamingFortnite

How to get Billie Eilish skin in Fortnite

Josh Taylor
Fortnite Billie Eilish skin.Epic Games

Billie Eilish has arrived in Fortnite to headline Festival Season 3, complete with the Green Roots Billie skin and several cosmetics. Here is how you can get the Billie Eilish Outfit in Fortnite.

Fortnite has unleashed Festival Season 3 into the game on April 23, as Billie Eilish becomes the new headliner for this season.

Several rumors circulated following the leaked Fortnite 2024 roadmap for whether or not Billie would be taking over the game mode. However, Epic Games and the Grammy-winning pop star soon confirmed this.

Billie Eilish joins with her own skin and a whole heap of cosmetics, including her own alternative Ultraviolet Outfit style. So, here’s how you can get the Green Roots Billie skin and more in Fortnite.

How to get Green Roots Billie Eilish skin in Fortnite

To get the Green Roots Billie skin in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Premium Reward Track for 1,800 V-Bucks from the Festival Pass for Season 3.

You will then be able to complete quests and earn Festival Points to be able to earn exclusive Billie Eilish-themed Premium rewards. These include numerous cosmetics, such as Instruments, Jam Tracks, the Billie’s Crown Back Bling, and the final reward — the Ultraviolet Green Roots Billie skin style.

Epic Games

Once you’ve loaded up Fortnite, select the Festival Pass tab in the menu and you will see a ‘Premium Reward Track’ section in the bottom right corner.

Simply, just hit the ‘Upgrade’ button to purchase and unlock the bonus premium rewards in the Pass for 1,800 V-Bucks. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

Buy Fortnite V-Bucks at Walmart
Buy Fortnite V-Bucks at Epic Games Store

You can also get Billie Eilish cosmetics from the Item Shop in Fortnite, here’s all of them and their prices:

BundleCosmetic rewardsPrice
Royal BundleYou Should See Me in a Crown Emote
Bad Guy Emote
Therefore I am Jam Track
Happier Than Ever Jam Track		1,500 V-Bucks
You Should See Me in a CrownYou Should See Me in a Crown Emote500 V-Bucks
Bad GuyBad Guy Emote500 V-Bucks
Therefore I amTherefore I am Jam Track500 V-Bucks
Happier Than EverHappier Than Ever Jam Track500 V-Bucks

