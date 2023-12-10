Can you use instrument controllers in Fortnite Festival?

Epic Games announced that you will not be able to use instrument controllers in the Fortnite Festival game mode at launch, and here we explain why there is no current support.

Fortnite has collaborated with many huge artists, like rap phenoms Travis Scott and Eminem. Epic Games has also been working on a brand-new music event called Fortnite Festival, which brings another live in-game show and its own rock band-style music mode.

Players were thrilled with Epic Games’ announcement of the fun new mode, with there still being a large number of players who loved classic music games like Guitar Hero, which allowed players to use instrument controllers like specialized instrument controllers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans initially hoped that Epic Games would also have integrated instrument controllers into Fortnite, but the developers recently released an official blog post that let players know that they will not be able to use them in the current state of the game.

Fortnite Festival currently does not support instrument controllers

Epic Games explained in the blog titled “Take your stage in Fortnite Festival!” all the new exciting content that will arrive with the event and new mode. However, they also revealed that it will not support instrument controllers at launch.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

The developers responded to the popular question by fans: “Does Fortnite Festival support instrument controllers?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Not at launch,” Epic Games replied, “but it’s a priority for the team and currently under development. Will have more to share in 2024.”

Article continues after ad

Fans were disappointed with this announcement, but there is still a bunch of exciting content in Fortnite to get stuck into: Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, a new map, Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, and more.

For how to make the most out of your Fortnite experience, visit our guides below.

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins