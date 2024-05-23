Fortnite Festival finally brings Pro Lead & Bass modes to PC following player demands

Fortnite is bringing Pro Bass and Pro Lead song parts to all platforms with the new Chapter 5 Season 3 update for the Festival.

Pro Lead and Pro Bass difficulty modes were first introduced with Fortnite Festival Season 3, which revealed Billie Elish as the new Icon on April 23.

With Eilish also came the two modes which were limited to certain consoles with supported controllers, but this has changed with the most recent patch notes.

According to the latest blog released on May 23, Fortnite has announced these changes to come with the v30.00 update (Chapter 5 Season 3):

The ability to play Pro Lead and Pro Bass on any console platform or on PC, even without a supported guitar controller.

Keyboard + mouse keybind support for Pro Lead and Pro Bass!

No matter which song part you select, there will be an option to see the note highway as multi-colored gems, similar to when Pro Lead or Pro Bass is selected.

Additionally, players can now use supported guitar controllers for non-pro parts such as Vocals or Drums.

Fortnite Fortnite Festival Pro Lead and Pro Bass sections

With the new KBM support, players can now bind their controls for Pro Lead and Pro Bass parts. New settings will appear under keybinds that feature settings for fretting the Green, Red, Yellow, Blue, and Orange notes alongside strumming.

Most of the Fortnite Festival community reacted positively to the new blog post, which addressed something Fortnite itself said was a top priority for fans. Commenters beneath the post on X were glad to see the change being made for KBM.

“Hell yeah! God, that will be so nice! My brain works a ton better with color than alignments on the track,” explained one X user.

Another chimed in, “It’s great that this feature is coming”.

Fortnite Festival made some significant changes in the past two updates by adding support to external Guitar Hero controllers for consoles. This update will allow PC players to attach any modded controller to access the song parts which were earlier restricted behind certain instruments only.