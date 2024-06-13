GamingFortnite

How to get Metallica skins in Fortnite

Josh Taylor
Fortnite Metallica skinsEpic Games

Metallica skins for every band member, including Puppet Master skin versions and cosmetics, have been added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Epic’s 30.10 patch update has finally kicked off Fortnite Festival Season 4 with Metallica as the highly-anticipated headliners.

The iconic heavy metal band has not only shaken up the music mode with its new Festival Pass, but has also introduced a floating Metallica Loot Island location, the Ride the Lightning guitar mythic, and tons of quests.

You can get all eight Metallica and Puppet Master-themed skins in Fortnite from June 13 to August 16.

How to get all Fortnite Metallica skins and cosmetics

To get each of the Metallica skins and cosmetics in Fortnite, either purchase them from the Item Shop using V-Bucks or get the Season 4 Festival Pass Premium Reward Track and earn enough Festival Points to claim them.

Fortnite Festival Season 4 passEpic Games
You can get four Metallica skins from the Premium Reward Track of the Season 4 Festival Pass.

Here’s a complete list of all the Fortnite Metallica skins and cosmetics for every band member, their Puppet Master variants, and how you can get them all during Chapter 5 Season 3:

Cosmetic rewardHow to get
Lars Ulrich skinPurchase the Premium Reward Track for 1,800 V-Bucks from the Festival Pass for Season 4.
Robert Trujillo skinEarn 2,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
Kirk Hammett skinEarn 9,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
James Hetfield skinEarn 11,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
Puppet Master James skinPurchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks
Puppet Master Lars skinPurchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks
Puppet Master Kirk skinPurchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks
Puppet Master Robert skinPurchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks
Metalli-skull Loading ScreenEarn 1,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
Metallica Live EmoteEarn 3,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
Fully Charged AuraEarn 4,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
Lightning Six-string EmoteEarn 5,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
Lar’s Tama Kit DrumsEarn 6,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
One Jam TrackEarn 7,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
Homebase Banner IconEarn 8,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
Kirk’s Gibson “Greeny” Les Paul GuitarEarn 10,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
Lightning Dropper ContrailPurchase from the Item Shop for 600 V-Bucks
Metallica BundlePurchase from the Item Shop for 3,400 V-Bucks
Master of Puppets EmotePurchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
Nitro Fueled EmotePurchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
Fuel Jam TrackPurchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
Ride the Lightning Jam TrackPurchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
Enter Sandman Jam TrackPurchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
Master of Puppets Jam TrackPurchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
The Unforgiven Jam TrackPurchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
Wherever I May Roam Jam TrackPurchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
Metallica Jager 619 Car BodyPurchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.
Lightning Ride WheelPurchase from the Item Shop for 400 V-Bucks.

Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you head to the Fortnite Item Shop and grab the Metallica skins and cosmetic items.

You can get every Metallica Puppet Master skin for James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert as part of the Metallica Bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. This bundle also includes the LEGO skin styles for each Outfit and several exclusive Metallica cosmetic rewards you cannot get in the Item Shop or Festival Pass.

Fortnite Festival Season 4 Metallica collabEpic Games
Puppet Master James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert skins are all included in the Metallica Bundle.

Here is everything included in the Metallica Bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop:

  • Puppet Master James skin
  • Puppet Master Lars skin
  • Puppet Master Kirk skin
  • Puppet Master Robert skin
  • Pupper Master James LEGO skin style
  • Pupper Master Lars LEGO skin style
  • Pupper Master Kirk LEGO skin style
  • Pupper Master Robert LEGO skin style
  • Chitin Titan Back Bling
  • Skull of the Storm Back Bling
  • Muffler Monster Back Bling
  • Surfstrummer Back Bling
  • Lightning Dropper Contrail
  • Eighteen Wrap

Once you have obtained your favorite Metallica skins, you’ll be able to rock out with them while watching the Metallica live event in Fortnite at certain times on June 22 and June 23, 2024.

