How to get Metallica skins in Fortnite

Metallica skins for every band member, including Puppet Master skin versions and cosmetics, have been added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Epic’s 30.10 patch update has finally kicked off Fortnite Festival Season 4 with Metallica as the highly-anticipated headliners.

The iconic heavy metal band has not only shaken up the music mode with its new Festival Pass, but has also introduced a floating Metallica Loot Island location, the Ride the Lightning guitar mythic, and tons of quests.

You can get all eight Metallica and Puppet Master-themed skins in Fortnite from June 13 to August 16.

How to get all Fortnite Metallica skins and cosmetics

To get each of the Metallica skins and cosmetics in Fortnite, either purchase them from the Item Shop using V-Bucks or get the Season 4 Festival Pass Premium Reward Track and earn enough Festival Points to claim them.

Epic Games You can get four Metallica skins from the Premium Reward Track of the Season 4 Festival Pass.

Here’s a complete list of all the Fortnite Metallica skins and cosmetics for every band member, their Puppet Master variants, and how you can get them all during Chapter 5 Season 3:

Cosmetic reward How to get Lars Ulrich skin Purchase the Premium Reward Track for 1,800 V-Bucks from the Festival Pass for Season 4. Robert Trujillo skin Earn 2,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. Kirk Hammett skin Earn 9,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. James Hetfield skin Earn 11,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. Puppet Master James skin Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks Puppet Master Lars skin Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks Puppet Master Kirk skin Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks Puppet Master Robert skin Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks Metalli-skull Loading Screen Earn 1,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. Metallica Live Emote Earn 3,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. Fully Charged Aura Earn 4,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. Lightning Six-string Emote Earn 5,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. Lar’s Tama Kit Drums Earn 6,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. One Jam Track Earn 7,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. Homebase Banner Icon Earn 8,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. Kirk’s Gibson “Greeny” Les Paul Guitar Earn 10,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass. Lightning Dropper Contrail Purchase from the Item Shop for 600 V-Bucks Metallica Bundle Purchase from the Item Shop for 3,400 V-Bucks Master of Puppets Emote Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks Nitro Fueled Emote Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks Fuel Jam Track Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks Ride the Lightning Jam Track Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks Enter Sandman Jam Track Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks Master of Puppets Jam Track Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks The Unforgiven Jam Track Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks Wherever I May Roam Jam Track Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks Metallica Jager 619 Car Body Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. Lightning Ride Wheel Purchase from the Item Shop for 400 V-Bucks.

Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you head to the Fortnite Item Shop and grab the Metallica skins and cosmetic items.

You can get every Metallica Puppet Master skin for James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert as part of the Metallica Bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. This bundle also includes the LEGO skin styles for each Outfit and several exclusive Metallica cosmetic rewards you cannot get in the Item Shop or Festival Pass.

Epic Games Puppet Master James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert skins are all included in the Metallica Bundle.

Here is everything included in the Metallica Bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop:

Puppet Master James skin

Puppet Master Lars skin

Puppet Master Kirk skin

Puppet Master Robert skin

Pupper Master James LEGO skin style

Pupper Master Lars LEGO skin style

Pupper Master Kirk LEGO skin style

Pupper Master Robert LEGO skin style

Chitin Titan Back Bling

Skull of the Storm Back Bling

Muffler Monster Back Bling

Surfstrummer Back Bling

Lightning Dropper Contrail

Eighteen Wrap

Once you have obtained your favorite Metallica skins, you’ll be able to rock out with them while watching the Metallica live event in Fortnite at certain times on June 22 and June 23, 2024.

