How to get Metallica skins in Fortnite

How to get Metallica skins in FortniteEpic Games
Metallica skins for every band member, including Puppet Master skin versions and cosmetics, have been added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 3.
Epic’s 30.10 patch update has finally kicked off Fortnite Festival Season 4 with Metallica as the highly-anticipated headliners.
The iconic heavy metal band has not only shaken up the music mode with its new Festival Pass, but has also introduced a floating Metallica Loot Island location, the Ride the Lightning guitar mythic, and tons of quests.
You can get all eight Metallica and Puppet Master-themed skins in Fortnite from June 13 to August 16.
How to get all Fortnite Metallica skins and cosmetics
To get each of the Metallica skins and cosmetics in Fortnite, either purchase them from the Item Shop using V-Bucks or get the Season 4 Festival Pass Premium Reward Track and earn enough Festival Points to claim them.
Here’s a complete list of all the Fortnite Metallica skins and cosmetics for every band member, their Puppet Master variants, and how you can get them all during Chapter 5 Season 3:
|Cosmetic reward
|How to get
|Lars Ulrich skin
|Purchase the Premium Reward Track for 1,800 V-Bucks from the Festival Pass for Season 4.
|Robert Trujillo skin
|Earn 2,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|Kirk Hammett skin
|Earn 9,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|James Hetfield skin
|Earn 11,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|Puppet Master James skin
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks
|Puppet Master Lars skin
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks
|Puppet Master Kirk skin
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks
|Puppet Master Robert skin
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks
|Metalli-skull Loading Screen
|Earn 1,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|Metallica Live Emote
|Earn 3,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|Fully Charged Aura
|Earn 4,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|Lightning Six-string Emote
|Earn 5,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|Lar’s Tama Kit Drums
|Earn 6,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|One Jam Track
|Earn 7,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|Homebase Banner Icon
|Earn 8,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|Kirk’s Gibson “Greeny” Les Paul Guitar
|Earn 10,000 Festival Points by completing Festival Quests and own the Premium Reward Track for the Season 4 Festival Pass.
|Lightning Dropper Contrail
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 600 V-Bucks
|Metallica Bundle
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 3,400 V-Bucks
|Master of Puppets Emote
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
|Nitro Fueled Emote
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
|Fuel Jam Track
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
|Ride the Lightning Jam Track
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
|Enter Sandman Jam Track
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
|Master of Puppets Jam Track
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
|The Unforgiven Jam Track
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
|Wherever I May Roam Jam Track
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks
|Metallica Jager 619 Car Body
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.
|Lightning Ride Wheel
|Purchase from the Item Shop for 400 V-Bucks.
Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you head to the Fortnite Item Shop and grab the Metallica skins and cosmetic items.
You can get every Metallica Puppet Master skin for James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert as part of the Metallica Bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. This bundle also includes the LEGO skin styles for each Outfit and several exclusive Metallica cosmetic rewards you cannot get in the Item Shop or Festival Pass.
Here is everything included in the Metallica Bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop:
- Puppet Master James skin
- Puppet Master Lars skin
- Puppet Master Kirk skin
- Puppet Master Robert skin
- Pupper Master James LEGO skin style
- Pupper Master Lars LEGO skin style
- Pupper Master Kirk LEGO skin style
- Pupper Master Robert LEGO skin style
- Chitin Titan Back Bling
- Skull of the Storm Back Bling
- Muffler Monster Back Bling
- Surfstrummer Back Bling
- Lightning Dropper Contrail
- Eighteen Wrap
Once you have obtained your favorite Metallica skins, you’ll be able to rock out with them while watching the Metallica live event in Fortnite at certain times on June 22 and June 23, 2024.
