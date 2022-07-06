How to find and open the secret door at Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

Daniel Megarry . 6 hours ago

Wondering where to find the secret door at Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite? Or maybe you’re struggling to open it? Here’s everything you need to know to complete this task.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has just been given a huge Indiana Jones-themed update, with the iconic temple explorer’s skin now available to unlock and a brand new POI called Shuffled Shrines appearing on the map.

In order to get all of these Indiana Jones cosmetics, you’ll need to find the secret door at Shuffled Shrines, but opening it is quite tricky, as there’s a puzzle to solve that involves turning four stones with drawings on them.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about this secret door, including where to find it, how to open it, and the treasures that await inside.

Contents

Where to find the secret door at Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

The secret door in Fortnite can be found at the center of the main building in Shuffled Shrines, which is a brand new POI that’s located south of Sanctuary and west of The Joneses on the map.

It shouldn’t be too hard to find, but be aware that there will probably be loads of other players trying to find and open this secret door too, so you might have some fierce competition when you land here.

How to open the secret door at Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

As you might have guessed, the key to opening the secret door at Shuffled Shrines is the four stones that appear in front of it – but you’ll need to search for clues to figure out the correct order to turn them.

There are four stones hidden around the edges of Shuffled Shrines that each display one of the color-coded drawings. Their locations roughly correspond to the positions of the stones in front of the secret door.

We’ve marked all of the hidden stone locations on the Fortnite map below:

As the color-coded drawings displayed on these stones changes at random in each match, you’ll need to keep track of them as you find them. We recommend taking screenshots or writing them down in order.

Return to the secret door and turn the stones in the order that corresponds with their location on the map. If you do this correctly, the door will open and you’ll be able to venture inside…

What’s behind the secret door at Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite?

Once you get inside the secret door, you’ll need to watch out for traps along the walls as these will shoot darts at you when you pass by. You can always destroy them with a weapon to save yourself from damage.

If you make it past those traps without being eliminated, you’ll find a rare artefact on a podium – pick it up and you’ll get 250 Gold Bars. There are also Mythic Chests here that will give you high-tier weapons.

The temple will start to rumble when you pick up the rare artefact, but we didn’t notice anything happen beyond this when we tried it, so don’t worry about traps or anything like that; simply exit the room.

If you’ve completed the first four Indiana Jones Quests and unlocked the next set, you should now have also completed the ‘Find the Secret Door past the Main Chamber’ quest and unlocked the Indy’s Dustoff emote.

Now you know how to find and open the secret door at Shuffled Shrines, check out some other Fortnite guides below:

Fortnite Baller locations | How to ride animals | All Exotic weapon locations | All Fortnite weekly challenges | Tover Token locations | How to use Reality Seeds | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Best Fortnite Deathrun codes for Creative mode | How to Tactical Sprint in Fortnite | Best Fortnite skins