Fortnite update 21.20 patch notes: Downtime, Indiana Jones & map changes

Daniel Megarry . 1 day ago

Looking for the Fortnite update 21.20 patch notes? We’ve got all the details you need ahead of this big mid-season update, including downtime details, new skins, and map changes.

We’re now a month into Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3, and the updates from Epic Games just keep on coming. The latest, 21.20, is expected to unlock the Indiana Jones skin and make some big map changes.

Below, you’ll find out everything you need to know about Fortnite update 21.20, including the early patch notes and downtime details so you can figure out when you’ll be able to jump back into the game.

Fortnite update 21.20 downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite update 21.20 is expected to begin on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

We don’t know how long downtime will last yet, but it’s usually somewhere between one hour and two hours, depending on how much content is added in the update.

Fortnite update 21.20 early patch notes

Indiana Jones skin arrives in Fortnite

This season’s not-so-secret Fortnite skin is the iconic character, Indiana Jones. It’s been locked so far, but the countdown is scheduled to end this week, meaning you’ll be able to get him very soon.

There’s no word on how he’ll be unlocked right now, but previous secret skins have required you to complete a set of challenges, so it will likely be the same this time around.

Big changes to the Fortnite map

A teaser posted by the Fortnite Competitive Twitter account has confirmed that there will be some changes to the Tumbledown Temple landmark following the 21.20 update.

It’s likely that the Reality Roots that are spreading out from the Reality Tree will infect the landmark and make it change its appearance each match, similar to other locations on the map this season.

More weekly challenges and Vibin’ Quests will go live

If you’re struggling to earn enough XP to unlock that elusive Darth Vader skin, you’ll be glad to know that more weekly challenges and Vibin’ Quests will be added to the game with this update.

As always, you can check our weekly quests guide and our Vibin’ Quests guide for the latest challenges as soon as they go live.

Fortnite update 21.20 bug fixes

Epic Games will ship a number of bug fixes with the Fortnite 21.20 update, which you can see below:

Sapling Icon can be misplaced on the Map/Minimap.

Server Replays are not accessible.

Tracker Device not updating correctly for teams in Creative Mode.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 21.20 so far! We’ll keep this page updated when new details are released, so check back soon.