How to enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

If you’re wondering what a Chrome Vortex is or how to enter one in Fortnite, we’ve got all the details you need right here.

There are plenty of ways to travel around the Fortnite map, whether it’s D-Launchers that send you flying across the Island, Sharks that you can latch onto and ski across the water, or Chickens that let you float through the sky when you pick them up.

One of the latest additions in Chapter 3: Season 4 is the Chrome Vortex, which can suck you up and shoot you right back out. You’ll need to enter one to complete a weekly quest, so we’ve put together a guide to doing just that below.

Epic Games

What is a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite?

A Chrome Vortex is basically a tornado that’s made out of Chrome. If you enter one, you’ll fly up into the air and become Chrome-ified. You can then deploy your glider and float back down to the ground.

You can walk into a Chrome Vortex from the ground or glide directly into it after jumping out of the Battle Bus if you want to quickly complete a challenge.

Where to find a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite

The easiest way to find a Chrome Vortex is to look at the map as soon as a match begins. There will usually be two Chrome Vortexes on the Island and you’ll see them marked as white tornado symbols.

You can see an example of these Chrome Vortex symbols on the map below:

Epic Games

There will usually always be a Chrome Vortex at Herald’s Sanctum, with another appearing at a random location on the map. This means you shouldn’t have too much difficulty finding one wherever you are.

Chrome Vortexes should stick around for the whole match, although it’s a good idea to visit one as soon as you leave the Battle Bus in case the Storm cuts off your access to them as the match progresses.

That’s how you enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite! While you’re here, check out some more guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Exotic weapon locations | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best Deathrun map codes | How to win Fortnite | Best weapons in Fortnite ranked