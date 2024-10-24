Fortnite devs tease brand new feature in cryptic post

Fortnite Reload could finally be getting a feature players have been asking for, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite Reload quickly became a massive hit ever since it was first introduced in June 2024. Not only did this separate game mode bring back classic POIs, weapons, and even the OG graphics, but it also introduced a different reboot mechanic, allowing for faster-paced gameplay.

While the mode has been praised by the community, some players have requested that Epic Games implement a “perfect” map feature similar to Warzone and Apex Legends to spice things up. Now, it looks like this may be coming to the game, as hinted in a cryptic post.

On October 24, 2024, the Fortnite account on X posted an update consisting of two emojis: the repeat button and shuffle track, implying a form of map shuffling or rotation.

They didn’t exactly elaborate further on what this meant, but many players, including well-known leakers, have pointed out this could mean that the mode will finally be getting a map rotation.

When asked if players would be getting two maps shuffling throughout the day, the account responded with a shushing face emoji.

On top of this, they also responded to a comment mentioning a Reload rotation map with the eyes emoji, which many seem to find as a further clue.

Information regarding Reload getting a map rotation has been around for a while. Just last month, some leakers claimed that there will be two maps that rotate every 30 minutes. The game will also show the current map while queueing into Reload.

Currently, the second map is unknown. However, seeing the nature of Reload, it’s safe to expect some more classic and popular POIs to return.

Speaking of classic POIs, it’s worth knowing that Reload isn’t the only one getting this treatment. With the next season being a Fortnite Chapter 2 OG remix, it’s expected to see more of these locations in the Battle Royale map.