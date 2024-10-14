How to find and defeat Ultima Carver in Fortnite

Ultima Carver joined Fortnite during Fortnitemares 2024 as a brand-new boss NPC you can find and defeat to obtain some powerful loot.

Fortnite’s 31.40 Halloween update has unleashed two different bosses into the game. These are Billy from Saw who is hidden in a secret location at Freaky Fields and the Epic original character Ultima Carver, also located at a specific part of the Battle Royale island.

Defeating Carver will reward you with the Legendary Pumpkin Launcher and Wood Stake Shotgun, both of which are powerful weapons that have made a return for Fortnitemares.

Here’s the exact location where the Ultima Carver boss can be found, how to easily beat him and how you can get his new skin and cosmetic bundle.

Where to find Ultima Carver





You can find Ultima Carver at Brawler’s Patch on the Fortnite Battle Royale map. The NPC boss will be walking around towards the southern side of the POI.



To get there as quickly as possible, mark the bottom side of Brawler’s Patch on your in-game map while still in the Battle Bus, then drop straight down when you’re closest. If you are unable to land straight there, target a nearby vehicle to use for faster travel.

This will ensure you’ll be able to find and start fighting Carver within a minute or less at the start of your match. Just like any other boss, once you approach him, he will instantly start to fight you.

How to defeat Ultima Carver





To defeat Ultima Carver, make sure to equip at least one weapon besides your trusty Pickaxe and stock up on plenty of ammo before taking on the NPC boss.

This NPC boss is much easier to beat than Billy, due to him being more sluggish and slow compared to the Saw Boss, who instead will instantly chase you quickly with his axe.

However, you will need to be careful at close range as his Wood Stake Shotgun is dangerous here and is his main strength. He also wields a Pumpkin Launcher, so make sure you are constantly moving to avoid being struck by an exploding Pumpkin missile.

Here’s all the loot Ultima Carver will drop when defeated:

Legendary Pumpkin Launcher

Legendary Wood Stake Shotgun

FlowBerry Fizz

The best way to fight Carver is to stay back and fire at him using an AR, SMG, or another medium-to-long-range weapon. This will ensure you can keep dealing damage from a far enough distance so that you won’t get hit with his attacks. Within a minute or two, he will be easily defeated.

All Ultima Carver overgrowth locations





There are six different Ultima Carver overgrowth locations in Fortnite. You can view all of these POI locations on the map above, which feature Carver’s pumpkin overgrowth scattered over each area.

Here’s every overgrowth location in Fortnite during Fortnitemares:

Rebel’s Roost

Restored Reels

Sandy Steppes

Freaky Fields

Brawler’s Patch

Grand Glacier

You must head to three of these locations on the Battle Royale map to complete the Nitemares Two quest: “Visit locations with Ultima Carver overgrowth.” Once you have finished the task, you will be rewarded with 20,000 XP.

How to get Ultima Carver skin

To get the Ultima Carver skin in Fortnite you must purchase the individual Outfit for 1,200 V-Bucks or the complete bundle for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

The skin or bundle can be bought from the in-game store until October 19 at 8 PM ET. Epic has not confirmed whether any of Carver’s items will be available again after this date.

Individual Outfit







Here’s everything included when you buy Ultima Carver’s individual Outfit:

Ultima Carver skin

Ultima Carver LEGO Outfit style

Gourd’s Aegis Back Bling

Ultima Carver bundle





Here’s everything included when you buy Ultima Carver’s bundle:

Ultima Carver skin

Ultima Carver LEGO Outfit style

Gourd’s Aegis Back Bling

Cultivar Lance Pickaxe

We have also provided Fortnitemares 2024 guides on how to get every new Halloween skin added to Fortnite, as well as every quest and free reward available during the event.