How to complete Fortnite Lantern Trials & earn all free rewards

Fortnite Lantern Trials are back for April 2022, giving players a new set of daily tasks to complete with free rewards including the Leadlight Wrap and Dream Lantern Back Bling.

Epic Games regularly host limited-time special events in Fortnite to keep things fresh and get players returning to the game. The latest is the Lantern Trials, which features daily quests and free rewards.

The best rewards on offer during these trials are the Leadlight Wrap for your weapons and the Dream Lantern Back Bling to wear on your favorite skin, but there are also a few emoticons to earn along the way.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to sign up for the Lantern Trials, complete daily tasks, and unlock all of the cosmetic rewards on offer.

Contents

How to sign up for the Lantern Trials in Fortnite

To sign up for the Lantern Trials in Fortnite, simply visit the game’s official website and log in using your Epic Games account. Signing up is free and Epic only need your details to track your progress in the game.

Once you’ve signed up for the Lantern Trials, you can return to the same website to see how you’re doing in each daily task. There’s also a ‘Check My Stats’ button if the page isn’t updating automatically.

All Fortnite Lantern Trials and rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Lantern Trials rewards and how to unlock them:

Lantern Trial Task Reward Get at least one point on Day 1 Brawlin’ Bunny Emoticon Get at least one point on Day 2 Rook’s Eyeroll Emoticon Get at least one point on Day 3 Sweaty Jonesy Emoticon Get at least one point on Day 4 Shrug Ranger Emoticon Unlock one stretch goal Leadlight Wrap Unlock two stretch goals Dream Lantern Back Bling

How to get points & complete the Fortnite Lantern Trials

Each day during the Fortnite Lantern Trials (April 20 to April 25) there will be a different task to complete in Battle Royale or Zero Build mode, with one point earned for every time you do that task.

For example, the first day of the Lantern Trials is all about eliminations. Getting one elimination will earn you one point, which is enough to unlock the free reward for that day, the Brawlin’ Bunny emoticon.

The task will most likely change each day, and it could involve anything from fishing to building or driving. You can keep up to date with the current day’s task by visiting the official Lantern Trials website.

To unlock the Wrap and Back Bling, you’ll need to complete a total of two stretch goals, also known as daily milestones. These are bigger tasks that require a lot of dedication and time, so they could take a while.

For the first day of the Lantern Trials, you’ll need to get a grand total of 35 eliminations. Doing this will get you the Leadlight Wrap, and getting another stretch goal will earn you the Dream Lantern Back Bling.

