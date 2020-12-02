Fortnite's Galactus event smashes huge player record set by Travis Scott - Dexerto

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 ended with a bang as millions of players joined forces to take down Marvel’s planet-sized supervillain, Galactus, setting a new concurrent player record in the process.

Fortnite players have been on a collision course with Marvel’s Galactus for a long time now. An inevitable showdown between them and the imposing supervillain became more obvious as the season progressed.

At the beginning of the battle, everyone watched in horror as Galactus finally approached the island and claimed he was hungry as he swatted a helicopter out of the sky. Fortunately, Iron Man turned up and told Fortnite players how they could help.

Funnily enough, their duties involved piloting a battle bus armed with explosives to feed him. Eventually, after enough damage was dealt, Galactus exploded, and the island was saved.

It wasn’t the all-guns-blazing battle that players had anticipated, but it still turned out to be incredibly fun. Plus, it attracted so many people that the event smashed Fortnite’s previous concurrent player record, yet again.

Fortnite’s first major concurrent player record was set during the Party Royale Premier. Millions of players from all around the world hopped in to celebrate the game’s 350 million registered player milestone.

It was impressive at the time, but it didn’t take long to beat. Travis Scott’s Astronomical music event smashed it out of the park when he led a whopping 12.3 million Fortnite players on a magical mystery tour.

Nobody thought it would be possible to topple that. However, Epic Games is always looking for new ways to push the envelope and watch it bend. Fortnite’s Galactus event attracted even more concurrent players and viewers and set the bar even higher.

“We defeated him!” said Epic Games. “A record 15.3 million concurrent players joined forces in our biggest event ever to fight back Galactus in today’s in-game event, while more than 3.4 million cheered and watched on YouTube and Twitch!”

It’s was the perfect way to end an action-packed season. Unfortunately, it means the Fortnite x Marvel crossover will probably come to an end for the time being.

However, the good news is that it’s already been confirmed to happen again sometime soon.

Plus, there are always new and equally incredible crossovers on the cards, including The Mandalorian in Fortnite Season 5, which goes live on Dec. 2.