 Fortnite's Galactus event smashes huge player record set by Travis Scott - Dexerto
Fortnite

Fortnite’s Galactus event smashes huge player record set by Travis Scott

Published: 2/Dec/2020 4:23

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Epic Games Galactus Event Record
Epic Games / Marvel

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 ended with a bang as millions of players joined forces to take down Marvel’s planet-sized supervillain, Galactus, setting a new concurrent player record in the process.

Fortnite players have been on a collision course with Marvel’s Galactus for a long time now. An inevitable showdown between them and the imposing supervillain became more obvious as the season progressed.

At the beginning of the battle, everyone watched in horror as Galactus finally approached the island and claimed he was hungry as he swatted a helicopter out of the sky. Fortunately, Iron Man turned up and told Fortnite players how they could help.

Funnily enough, their duties involved piloting a battle bus armed with explosives to feed him. Eventually, after enough damage was dealt, Galactus exploded, and the island was saved.

It wasn’t the all-guns-blazing battle that players had anticipated, but it still turned out to be incredibly fun. Plus, it attracted so many people that the event smashed Fortnite’s previous concurrent player record, yet again.

Fortnite Epic Games Galactus Event Record
Epic Games
Fortnite players managed to beat Galactus once and for all.

Fortnite’s first major concurrent player record was set during the Party Royale Premier. Millions of players from all around the world hopped in to celebrate the game’s 350 million registered player milestone.

It was impressive at the time, but it didn’t take long to beat. Travis Scott’s Astronomical music event smashed it out of the park when he led a whopping 12.3 million Fortnite players on a magical mystery tour.

Nobody thought it would be possible to topple that. However, Epic Games is always looking for new ways to push the envelope and watch it bend. Fortnite’s Galactus event attracted even more concurrent players and viewers and set the bar even higher.

“We defeated him!” said Epic Games. “A record 15.3 million concurrent players joined forces in our biggest event ever to fight back Galactus in today’s in-game event, while more than 3.4 million cheered and watched on YouTube and Twitch!”

It’s was the perfect way to end an action-packed season. Unfortunately, it means the Fortnite x Marvel crossover will probably come to an end for the time being.

However, the good news is that it’s already been confirmed to happen again sometime soon.

Plus, there are always new and equally incredible crossovers on the cards, including The Mandalorian in Fortnite Season 5, which goes live on Dec. 2.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.