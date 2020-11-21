 Fortnite Galactus event date and start time confirmed: In-game countdown - Dexerto
Fortnite Galactus event date and start time confirmed: In-game countdown

Published: 21/Nov/2020 12:21

by Connor Bennett
Galactus and Iron Man in Fortnite
Marvel/Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

The date for the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 event has been revealed, and it looks like there might be a slight delay in store for the following season. 

When Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 got underway, all the focus was put on the Marvel heroes and villains who had taken up residency on the battle royale island. 

It was Thor who, ahead of the season, warned Fortnite players that Galactus – the Devourer Of Worlds – was on his way to try and destroy what Epic Games had built. Ever since, the supervillain has been lingering in the sky, waiting to strike. 

That attack is set to come in the typical end of season event, where the Marvel characters will likely do battle. The date of this cinematic event has now been revealed, and it looks like this current season is set to stick around just a little longer than planned. 

Galactus flying towards the screen in Fortnite
Epic Games
Galactus has been getting closer and closer to the Fortnite map all season.

As a number of Fortnite leakers noted, the countdown to the event hit the live servers on November 21, with a countdown clock appearing in the lobby. 

As of writing, the clock is counting down to Tuesday, December 1st at 9:10 pm GMT/4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT/10:10 pm CET. That would be quite late for the typical cinematic events for European players, but it does make it a little easier to attend for those in the United States. 

This time could very well change if some last-minute hiccup appears for Epic, however, leakers have pointed out that the files for the cinematic event have been added to the game and that the first update for the next season is already being tested. So, it should be fine for now. 

As for when the new season will start, ShiinaBR suggested that it should get underway on December 3 – two days after the live event concludes. That makes sense given that December 3rd would be a Thursday, which has typically been the main day for Fortnite updates. 

If anything changes between now and then, you’ll be able to find the latest news and updates on Dexerto – especially in our Galactus event hub, which can be found here.

Fortnite leak hints at Launch Pads return in Season 5

Published: 21/Nov/2020 4:29

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Launch Pad Epic Games
Epic Games

Fortnite seasons are all about doing out with the old and in with the new, but sometimes they bring back relics of the past, and if a recent leak is anything to go by, Launch Pads are set to make a comeback.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been an incredible ride since it started back in August. However, now that it’s almost done and dusted, players have been looking forward to the next season.

Like most season changes, it will undoubtedly include all kinds of new bits and pieces. Fortnite players anticipate everything from widespread map changes to new skins, weapons, and of course, battle pass content.

It’s not always about what’s new, either. A new season often includes other changes such as the removal or ‘vaulting’ of past items. For example, in the latest season, Launch Pads were removed for the first time since they were added back in November 2017.

It wasn’t the most significant change by any means, but it changed the landscape of the game to an extent. Launch Pads played a key role in any given game and often dictated the tempo and pacing.

Fortnite Launch Pad Epic Games
Epic Games
Fortnite players had mixed reactions to Launch Pads.

Fortnite players had mixed reactions about Launch Pads. Some felt they provided too much mobility and needed to be nerfed or removed. Others thought they were fine and made the game more interesting.

Either way, a recent leak hints they might be making their way back into the game sooner than expected. 

Fortnite data miner ‘Mang0e’ was digging through the v14.60 game files and found that Launch Pads were in the mix. “It looks like some launch pad assets were added back into the files,” he said.

Keep in mind, though, finding Launch Pads in the files doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be coming back to the game. For all we know, they could feature in an event or LTM.

Still, considering the Unvaulted event has wrapped up and the Launch Pad was nowhere to be found, the leak is a strong indication that their return in Fortnite Season 5 could be on the cards.

In the end, nobody will know for sure until the next season begins. However, it’s an exciting prospect that is bound to change the dynamic of the meta once again.