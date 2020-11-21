Fortnite Galactus event date and start time confirmed: In-game countdown - Dexerto

The date for the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 event has been revealed, and it looks like there might be a slight delay in store for the following season.

When Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 got underway, all the focus was put on the Marvel heroes and villains who had taken up residency on the battle royale island.

It was Thor who, ahead of the season, warned Fortnite players that Galactus – the Devourer Of Worlds – was on his way to try and destroy what Epic Games had built. Ever since, the supervillain has been lingering in the sky, waiting to strike.

That attack is set to come in the typical end of season event, where the Marvel characters will likely do battle. The date of this cinematic event has now been revealed, and it looks like this current season is set to stick around just a little longer than planned.

As a number of Fortnite leakers noted, the countdown to the event hit the live servers on November 21, with a countdown clock appearing in the lobby.

As of writing, the clock is counting down to Tuesday, December 1st at 9:10 pm GMT/4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT/10:10 pm CET. That would be quite late for the typical cinematic events for European players, but it does make it a little easier to attend for those in the United States.

This time could very well change if some last-minute hiccup appears for Epic, however, leakers have pointed out that the files for the cinematic event have been added to the game and that the first update for the next season is already being tested. So, it should be fine for now.

The countdown is now In-Game!! The event will take place on December 1st at 9:10pm GMT!! (4:10pm ET) This also confirms that the next season is getting delayed, as I already predicted a few weeks ago. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ChNkF8g25o — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 21, 2020

As for when the new season will start, ShiinaBR suggested that it should get underway on December 3 – two days after the live event concludes. That makes sense given that December 3rd would be a Thursday, which has typically been the main day for Fortnite updates.

If anything changes between now and then, you’ll be able to find the latest news and updates on Dexerto – especially in our Galactus event hub, which can be found here.