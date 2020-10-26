 When is Fortnite Season 5? Fortnitemares Midas’ Revenge, Season 4 end date, theme, more - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

When is Fortnite Season 5? Fortnitemares Midas’ Revenge, Season 4 end date, theme, more

Published: 26/Oct/2020 13:00 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 13:17

by Daniel Cleary
Fortnite season 5 with iron man she hulk and wolverine
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s yearly Fortnitemares event has finally arrived, but when does Season 5 arrive?

Fortnite’s new season dropped on August 27,  introducinging tons of changes to the Fortnite World with the likes of new Marvel-themed points-of-interest, superhero characters, and abilities for fans of the battle royale to enjoy. Midas’ Revenge adds even more for fans to sink their teeth into.

Fortnitemares 2020 Midas Revenge Skin,
Epic Games
Midas’ Revenge has introduced new skins with their yearly event.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 start?

With only a few days to go of Fortnitemares’ Midas’ Revenge event, Chapter 2 Season 4 has over a month left, with an expected end date of November 30th, as reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX claims.

The Baba Yaga skin has just been released alongside the Ghostbusters bundle, with more soon to come. The skin is ‘Rare’ and part of the ‘Coven Fresh’ set, costing 1,200 V Bucks.

 

After the Fortnitemare event, the fifth season of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 should follow immediately, along with some more major changes and a new theme.

Will Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 be available through Apple?

A portion of the mobile player base is currently unable to download Fortnite Season 4, due to the ongoing legal feud between Epic Games and Apple, with Apple blocking all future Fortnite updates on the App store.

While the feud is being resolved, there have been suggestions that Season 4 could potentially be extended for Apple users, although that remains to be seen.

Epic Games has already extended seasons in Fortnite Chapter 2, but there has been no sign from the developers that they have any intention of doing so this time around.

What will Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5’s theme be?

With Fortnite Season 4 being based completely around Marvel characters, there have been rumors that a DC-themed season could come next.

The Fortnite devs have already introduced members of the DC Comics universe as seen with Aquaman and Black Manta in Season 3’s recent Splash Down events. They may go a step further at the next opportunity, adding more familiar faces.

Epic also revealed plans for a Joker bundle that is expected to be released towards the end of Season 4, which could be used to build hype for the upcoming season.

With a new Batman movie also in the works, it would not be too surprising to see another partnership between DC and Epic but as for now, fans will have to wait until Season 5 draws nearer.

Fortnite

Fortnite World Cup winner Aqua reveals reason for FNCS ban

Published: 26/Oct/2020 12:09

by Connor Bennett
Aqua with his Fortnite World Cup trophy
Epic Games

Share

aqua FNCS

Fortnite World Cup champion David ‘aqua’ Wang has apologized after being handed a ban from playing in the FNCS by Epic Games amid allegations of stream sniping.

Following the Fortnite Championship Series Week 3 trio semis, Aqua and his trio, Rezon and Noahreyli, were accused of stream sniping of other players. 

Aqua, who claimed glory at the Fortnite World Cup duos event back in July of 2019, was spotted by fans in MrSavage’s Twitch chat, which only added fuel to the fire when he was handed a two-week ban from FNCS action by Epic. 

Initially, the reason had been unknown as Epic didn’t give an explanation, leaving players questioning what had happened. However, Aqua has since apologized and revealed the reason behind his suspension.

Aqua and Nyrohx with their Fortnite World Cup duos trophies
Epic Games
Aqua was a part of the duo that won at the Fortnite World Cup

The Cooler esports pro lifted the lid on his ban on October 25, revealing that he wasn’t banned for stream sniping, but because of two tweets he’d made being in violation of Epic’s rules. 

“I am sorry that I acted against my own competitive principles by leaving the game before being eliminated, and I fully understand the warning Epic gave me during the Week 3 finals,” Aqua stated, noting that he was not aware of just how big a punishment the dev could issue for his jokes. 

“I accept the warning for leaving the game and also that my tweets were poorly timed and uncalled for,” Aqua continued, adding that he is “sad” to be missing out on competing with his teammates because of the ban, and that he promises to do better moving forward. 

The Cooler esports star isn’t out of action permanently, however, as he will be able to return in two weeks time once his suspension is up, but his teammates will need a replacement in the meantime. 

Given his apology, and promise to learn from what’s happened, it remains to be seen if Epic will enforce the ban for the full two weeks, or if he’s given some leeway so that he can return sooner.