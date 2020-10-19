 When is Fortnite's Galactus event? Start date, Marvel leaks, details
Fortnite

When is Fortnite’s Galactus event? Start date, Marvel leaks, details

Published: 19/Oct/2020 12:49

by Andrew Highton
Galactus flying towards the screen in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite’s hotly-anticipated Galactus event is the talk of the town. A bright object in the sky has begun hurtling towards the Fortnite map, and thanks to datamining and logic, it seems only reasonable to suggest that Galactus is on his way to cause destruction. The question is, how long will it be before he arrives?

Arguably the Marvel Universe’s strongest ever character is currently flying towards the Fortnite map and, similar to the devastation caused by the Season 1 meteor, you would have to think that his intentions are not good.

The original Fortnite meteor was first spotted a month and a half before it landed – destroying Dusty Depot – and the same type of impact could be on the horizon.

Fortnite Galactus event start date

Such is the hype surrounding the appearance of Galactus that it’s expected he won’t take quite as long to appear – though no start date has been confirmed.

November 30 is the scheduled end for Fortnite Season 4 and that’s quite some time away. It would make more sense for Galactus to arrive earlier and offer up a new game mode or two.

Some leaks of the upcoming event have made their way to the internet which depict Thor, She-Hulk, Wolverine, and Iron Man offering themselves as soldiers to fight Galactus.

Galactus Fortnite event leaks

The event itself could see the superheroes taking on Galactus in the form of a raid. Or you could possibly have Galactus verses the whole lobby, or a Thanos-inspired mode akin to Chapter 1. Galactus is officially listed as being 28ft tall and that in itself could offer some interesting gameplay options.

A reliable source for Fortnite leaks also recently found some new files that point towards an upcoming event, ShiinaBR. This could also be a further indication that the Galactus event will happen in the near future.

First look at Galactus

With the use of one of the game’s sniper rifles, it’s possible for players to look through the scope, at the object in the sky, and spy him.

Here are some datamined images of Galactus, too.

The main rumor concerning Phase 4 of the MCU is that Galactus will indeed be the archetypal villain of the main films. “The Devourer of Worlds” quite literally does what he says on the tin, and his power is unmatched.

The Fortnite tie-in will be a great way to introduce casual fans to the presence of one of the universe’s most powerful, cosmic entities.

Fortnitemares Halloween event

Two characters looking at the screen from Fortnitemares
Epic Games
The event usually runs in the last week of October.

Given the unpredictable nature of Galactus’ arrival, it’s fair to say that Fortnite could surprise everyone and mesh the two events together somehow. Not necessarily mixing Galactus with Halloween, but by offering each event around the same time. Obviously this is merely speculation at this juncture.

The Fortnitemares Halloween event is expected to start around October 27-28, so we’ll find out soon enough.

Fortnite

Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 2: results & final placements

Published: 19/Oct/2020 4:27

by Brad Norton
FNCS
Epic Games

FNCS

The Fortnite Champion Series is already through to its second week and we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on all of the latest action.

With the first week of competition being a rather lopsided affair across the board, week two was a chance for most Trios to claim their revenge. From reigning champs to hungry up and comers, this round of the tournament was much tighter than the first.

Following a series of qualifiers, teams had just six matches to prove themselves on the final day. It was intense from start to finish with wins going to a wide assortment of Trios

Another $36,855 was up for grabs, but only one team could walk away with the lion’s share. Here’s an overview of how it all played out in week two.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA Eeast recap – Week Two

Bucke, Khanada, & Kreo closed out the NA East win last week, whereas this week, they failed to crack the top 10. It was time for others to launch themselves into the spotlight and that’s just what Zayt, Saf, and Stretch did.

Together, they put up 214 points across the six lobbies. This pushed them into the top spot with a near 50 point lead over the second-best team. While it may not have been quite as lopsided as last week, the top of the pack still led by a considerable amount.

Familiar faces like Reverse2k, Ceice, Bizzlie, and plenty of others all found themselves in the top 10 and in the money this time around. With only one week left before the finals, however, it’s going to be a mad rush to secure a spot in the closing showdown.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East results – Week Two (Top 15)

Place Players Points
1 Zayt, Saf, & Stretch 214
2 Jamper, Bugha, & Avery 168
3 Knight, RogueShark, & Av 164
4 Unkown, casqer, & smqcked 153
5 Clix, illest, & Bizzle 151
6 Deyy, Mero, Reverse2k 145
7 Ajay, Roqz, & vyx 130
8 Commandment, Cented, & Edgey 129
9 Voil, Rocaine, & Teejay 129
10 Chap, Coop, & Whofishy 121
11 Ceice, Furious, & Blake 116
12 Zexrow, Calc, & Mackwood1x 108
13 OliverOG, Pulseonix, & Larson 98
14 Narwhal, Zlem, & Bank 94
15 Kremon, Bucke, & Demonada 93

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West recap – Week Two

On the opposite side of things, it was pure dominance from a familiar Trio. The same lineup that closed out week one with a commanding lead kept their form heading into week two. Arkhram, rehx, & EpikWhale soared to the front with 236 points across six games.

More than 30 points ahead of the second-best and 75 points over the third-placed team when all was said and done. They’re clearly the frontrunners for the region and that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West results – Week Two

Place Players Points
1 Arkhram, rehx, & EpikWhale 236
2 Reet, wavydfavs13, & wavys 204
3 NorCal Mony, jayrosez, & sym 161
4 Kono, Salvo, & Dex 158
5 Beast, Wheels, & Tautai 155
6 Poodle, maken, & kenshi 147
7 BumHuevos, caleb, & verT 142
8 NateXX, 50cal blizy, & spideyy 142
9 SkipperXX, Zinqxz, & egirl slayer7647 135

One week of regular competition remains before we reached the finals for FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4. Keep your eyes peeled for results this time next week.

