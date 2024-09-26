Fortnite players discover innovative way to use Birthday Balloons

Fortnite players have shared a unique way to use the new Birthday Balloon item that can easily keep you out of harm’s way.

Epic Games’ Battle Royale has just had its seventh anniversary, and to celebrate it, players can partake in a Birthday event where you can eat Birthday Cake and create Balloons when you jump with the Birthday Medallion.

While Balloons are fun to use by themselves, as you can equip up to three of them and increase your jump height, there’s one innovative use for them that was just recently discovered.

A Reddit user shared a video demonstrating how they managed to throw a Shield Bubble onto their teammate’s Balloon and it stuck for its entire duration. This item creates a large protective dome in a radius around wherever it’s placed.

This made it a portable shield that would follow the player. Not only can it cover you completely, but it can also fit around your friends as well. They even showed proof of this tactic winning their team a sweet Victory Royale.

The replies to this post were just as shocked at this neat trick. Some called it impressive, while others said they were stealing this to use in their own game.

Star Wars fans also spotted a hilarious reference that the Shield Bubble Balloon trick reminded them of. “That’s a fricking droideka,” someone said, while others mentioned the same thing.

A Droideka was a type of battle droid in the Star Wars universe that could create their own similar shield bubbles around them.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only way that players figured out how to make a portable barrier. “I remember doing this with the OG bubble shields and drift boards back when they were introduced in OG,” one user mentioned.

Moving Shields Bubbles were also possible back in 2019 after a Fortnite streamer figured out it could be placed on a bush that could then attach to a player. Some fans even figured out ways to make a flying version of this barrier.

