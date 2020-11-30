 How to get The Mandalorian skin in Fortnite Season 5 with Baby Yoda - Dexerto
How to get The Mandalorian skin in Fortnite Season 5 with Baby Yoda

Published: 30/Nov/2020 14:17

by Daniel Megarry
Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in Fortnite
Disney / Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 is upon us, and it’s got some very exciting things in store – but the one thing fans are most looking forward to is the leaked crossover with The Mandalorian.

Following the success of Season 4’s Nexus War, which introduced skins and weapons based on some of Marvel’s most beloved superheroes and villains including Storm and Venom, Fortnite seems to be once again teaming up with another Disney-owned franchise, Star Wars.

Recent posts from a number of leakers including ShiinaBR and others have suggested a crossover with The Mandalorian is imminent, with bounty hunter Din Djarin and the adorable viral sensation Baby Yoda both being a part of the major Season 5 update.

There’s even been a leaked advertisement for the Battle Pass, which shows off the incoming Mandalorian skin accompanied by a little Baby Yoda, which is presumed to be another Back Bling cosmetic like Rocket Racoon, from Guardians of the Galaxy.

How to get The Mandalorian Fortnite skin

We won’t know exactly how to unlock the new Mandalorian secret skin and accompanying Baby Yoda Back Bling cosmetic until Season 5 drops on December 2, but we can definitely speculate.

In previous seasons, featured skins have been unlocked when players complete Battle Pass challenges. It’s likely that The Mandalorian skin will be acquired through a similar unlock method. It will look something like this:

  1. Load up Fortnite Battle Royale.
  2. Head into the Battle Pass menu.
  3. Access the Battle Pass challenges screen, and wait for the relevant challenges to appear.
  4. Once they’ve been made available, it’s down to you to complete them.

We’ll update this page as soon as we know how to unlock these new cosmetics, so keep an eye out.

When does Fortnite Season 5 start?

Fortnite has a lot to live up to after Season 4. It saw the introduction of a number of Marvel heroes as well as the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, for an epic Nexus War finale event.

Season 5 will kick off on December 2, although an exact time hasn’t been confirmed. It’s also been hinted by dataminers that there will be another Black Hole style blackout to bridge the gap between the end of Season 4 and the beginning of Season 5.

Fortnite black hole
Epic Games
It’s rumored there will be another blackout between Season 4 and Season 5

It’s not expected that the whole season will be themed around The Mandalorian, unlike the previous Marvel-focused Season 4, but it looks like it will likely feature enough Star Wars content to keep fans of the galaxy far, far away happy.

Season 5 also brings with it the arrival of the new Fortnite Crew membership, which includes the Battle Pass, V-Bucks, exclusive skins, and other monthly benefits for a set price.

We will continue to update this guide as new information becomes available.

Fortnite

What’s included in Fortnite Crew membership? Battle Pass, skins, prices

Published: 30/Nov/2020 12:37

by David Purcell
Fortnite Crew membership with exclusive skins
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite Crew membership allows players to get the Battle Pass, V-Bucks, exclusive skins and other monthly benefits for a set price. The list of rewards will update each month, but it’s made a promising start to kick off Season 5. 

Epic Games have confirmed that the new system will come into action alongside the game’s first major update of Season 5. Instead of having to purchase individual skins from the Fortnite Item Shop like usual, the developers are offering guaranteed rewards to Crew members that cannot be obtained any other way.

Monthly subscriptions have been all the rage since Netflix rose to prominence, but now many major players in the gaming world have followed suit. Xbox has its Ultimate Game Pass, for example, and now Fortnite’s creators have come up with their own.

Let’s run through what’s included.

Fortnite Crew membership price and start date

One of the most important factors in a player making up their mind about buying Fortnite Crew will be the price. The full price list can be seen below, for various currencies:

  • $11.99
  • £9.99

This looks to be pretty reasonable, if you consider the Battle Pass is usually $9.50 anyway. Aside from that, it’s also worth noting that the Fortnite Crew membership won’t be available until December 2, which is when Season 5 launches.

What’s included? (December 2020)

Fortnite Crew outfit pack for December
Epic Games
The Fortnite Crew outfit pack for December will include skins and cosmetics unobtainable in any other way.

According to an official blog post from Epic Games, the Fortnite Crew membership will include the following:

  • Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass
  • An exclusive monthly Crew Pack
  • 1,000 V-Bucks each month

These rewards will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included in the skin pack, though based on how obsessive the community has become over skins and cosmetics, it will likely be a popular event to open it each time.

They said in an official statement: “Monthly Crew Packs always contain a new Outfit along with at least one accessory. All items are exclusive to Fortnite Crew members.”

Fortnite Crew trailer

For those who haven’t yet seen it, a Fortnite Crew trailer was released on November 24.

How to sign up for Fortnite Crew

  1. Launch Fortnite on your console or PC.
  2. Enter the Battle Pass menu screen.
  3. Click the Fortnite Crew signup icon.
  4. Enter your details and complete the sign-up!

How to get Fortnite Crew rewards

Fortnite Crew
Epic Games
The Fortnite Crew rewards will differ slightly month on month, in terms of what’s included in the Outfit Pack.

Epic Games have confirmed all you have to do, once you’re all signed up, is log into your Primary Platform each monthly subscription period to access your subscription content. This will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included, though generally the V-Bucks and Battle Pass will be guaranteed.

Is it cross platform?

In a series of frequently answered questions, Epic Games have confirmed a player’s Crew account will only work for their primary platform. For example, if you sign up for the Crew on Xbox One or Series X|S, it won’t carry over to PlayStation 4/5.

On the subject, they have said: “Your Subscription is associated with the platform on which you purchased it (your “Primary Platform”) until it is canceled and is not transferable. Be sure to choose the platform (e.g., Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) you purchase your Subscription on carefully. You’ll be able to access the items you receive from the Subscription across different platforms, but the V-Bucks you receive may not be redeemable on other platforms.”

We will update this every month and add new details about Fortnite Crew rewards, as and when that information is made available.