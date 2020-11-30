How to get The Mandalorian skin in Fortnite Season 5 with Baby Yoda - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 5 is upon us, and it’s got some very exciting things in store – but the one thing fans are most looking forward to is the leaked crossover with The Mandalorian.

Following the success of Season 4’s Nexus War, which introduced skins and weapons based on some of Marvel’s most beloved superheroes and villains including Storm and Venom, Fortnite seems to be once again teaming up with another Disney-owned franchise, Star Wars.

Recent posts from a number of leakers including ShiinaBR and others have suggested a crossover with The Mandalorian is imminent, with bounty hunter Din Djarin and the adorable viral sensation Baby Yoda both being a part of the major Season 5 update.

There’s even been a leaked advertisement for the Battle Pass, which shows off the incoming Mandalorian skin accompanied by a little Baby Yoda, which is presumed to be another Back Bling cosmetic like Rocket Racoon, from Guardians of the Galaxy.

How to get The Mandalorian Fortnite skin

We won’t know exactly how to unlock the new Mandalorian secret skin and accompanying Baby Yoda Back Bling cosmetic until Season 5 drops on December 2, but we can definitely speculate.

In previous seasons, featured skins have been unlocked when players complete Battle Pass challenges. It’s likely that The Mandalorian skin will be acquired through a similar unlock method. It will look something like this:

Load up Fortnite Battle Royale. Head into the Battle Pass menu. Access the Battle Pass challenges screen, and wait for the relevant challenges to appear. Once they’ve been made available, it’s down to you to complete them.

We’ll update this page as soon as we know how to unlock these new cosmetics, so keep an eye out.

When does Fortnite Season 5 start?

Fortnite has a lot to live up to after Season 4. It saw the introduction of a number of Marvel heroes as well as the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, for an epic Nexus War finale event.

Season 5 will kick off on December 2, although an exact time hasn’t been confirmed. It’s also been hinted by dataminers that there will be another Black Hole style blackout to bridge the gap between the end of Season 4 and the beginning of Season 5.

It’s not expected that the whole season will be themed around The Mandalorian, unlike the previous Marvel-focused Season 4, but it looks like it will likely feature enough Star Wars content to keep fans of the galaxy far, far away happy.

Season 5 also brings with it the arrival of the new Fortnite Crew membership, which includes the Battle Pass, V-Bucks, exclusive skins, and other monthly benefits for a set price.

We will continue to update this guide as new information becomes available.