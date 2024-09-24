Fortnite’s new NSYNC emote from Deadpool & Wolverine has fans ecstatic

Fortnite has just added the Bye Bye Bye dance seen in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie as an emote in the game, and fans are ecstatic.

Aside from collab skins, Fortnite is known for its massive library of emotes, with a lot of them featuring popular dances from TikTok, movies, TV series, and more.

So, when the Deadpool & Wolverine movie first came out, players quickly requested that the dance in the beginning sequence be added to the game. After all, it has become one of the most iconic moments from the new MCU film.

However, in a surprising Item Shop rotation on September 24, 2024, the emote made it to Fortnite—something that many players didn’t expect to happen so soon.

Featuring the “Bye Bye Bye” song by NSYNC, this emote allows you to perform Deadpool’s dance moves from the movie with any skin you own.

Not only that, but since it’s a synced emote, you can also use it with your friends to dance together, even if they don’t own it in their locker.

And already, players are ecstatic to welcome this new addition to the game, many of them praising Epic Games’ decision in a Reddit thread.

One user wrote: “I’m shocked they got it done so quickly. Deadpool 3 was under 2 months ago; that’s a lot quicker than other trend emotes. That Prince Hugo emote came out about 6 months after the trend, which is the usual time frame for collabs,” to which another replied, “Props to the team!”

“Angrily goes to buy it. You won this time epic,” commented another player.

“I love it, and it’s a synced emote!!! It popped on my Deadpool skin, and so did my brother,” a different player said.

Meanwhile, one user couldn’t help but joke: “My V-bucks are going bye-bye-bye.”

If you’re interested in getting this emote in Fortnite, you can purchase it at the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.