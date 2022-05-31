Fortnite Crew Pack leak reveals Season 3 Battle Pass skins: Darth Vader, more

The June 2022 Fortnite Crew Pack has leaked confirming several high-profile characters will be in the Season 3 Battle Pass including Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the Battle Pass menu has maintained a similar layout from season to season. While this makes it easier to fake leaks, some are rather convincing.

In late May of 2022, near the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, a professional-looking leak appeared on 4chan claiming to be the Season 3 Battle Pass. It showcased characters like Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, and a couple of previously seen skin concepts.

It also featured the June Fortnite Crew Pack skin which was an updated version of the Mecha Team Leader skin. Now that the Crew Pack has officially been revealed, it confirms this leak to be real.

RUMOR: FIRST LOOK AT THE CHAPTER 3 – SEASON 3 BATTLE PASS!! This was posted on 4chan last night, the chance of it being fake is EXTREMELY low. pic.twitter.com/CcTMkuELpM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2022

Crew Pack confirms Darth Vader for Fortnite Season 3

On May 25, notable leaker Shiina shared the leaked image of the Battle Pass. They stated that the chances of it being fake were “extremely low”, but some skeptical players weren’t as convinced.

Sometime later, user ItsHexa_ posted a model of the Crew Pack skin pictured in the leak, and Fortnite fans were quick to take this as proof the leak was fake. However, Hexa would later divulge that the model was a remake from the leak, once again making the leak a possibility.

Others claimed the leak was fake because they didn’t think Epic Games would release a “reskin” as Crew Pack skin. However, with the Mecha Strike Commander playing a role in the Season 2 finale, it makes sense for it to be in the Crew Pack.

But the leaked Season 3 Battle Pass was confirmed on May 31 when data miners revealed the June 2022 Crew Pack skin was in fact the one pictured in the leak.

Before the Battle Pass leak, players were already certain Darth Vader and Indiana Jones would be in Fortnite thanks to another leak. However, it also claimed Family Guy’s Peter Griffin would be in Fortnite which made some assume the leak was a joke from Epic Games.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 only a few days away, you won’t have to wait long to play as Darth Vader or the adventurous Harrison Ford.