New The Walking Dead Fortnite crossover revealed as Rick Grimes drops in

A new character from The Walking Dead is joining Epic’s popular battle royale as Rick Grimes has entered the fray as part of this year’s Fortnitemares event.

AMC’s long-running zombie drama The Walking Dead first joined Fortnite back in December of 2020. Initially, it was Daryl Dixon and Michonne that dropped in from the battle bus.

Now, Rick Grimes is joining his former companions. While early leaks from the Xbox store revealed the new cosmetic, Epic Games officially confirmed the bundle in an October 9 announcement.

Rick Grimes was revealed and set live all at once, meaning you can get your hands on The Walking Dead’s latest Fortnite skin right now.

He’s shown us what it takes to go through all walks of life.. and afterlife. Grab the Rick Grimes Outfit available now in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/Vhue31dKPh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 10, 2021

Players are able to grab the Rick Grimes skin by itself or purchase the new crossover as part of a larger bundle.

Based on previous collaborations, the skin should run you 1,500 V-Bucks while the full Rick Grimes set should come in at roughly 2,800 V-Bucks.

The bigger collection comes with the skin, a pickaxe, his very own back bling, and more.

The Walking Dead’s original protagonist, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln in the live-action adaptation, hasn’t appeared since 2018’s ‘What Comes After’ episode.

He remains a fan favorite to this day, as talks of a spinoff movie continue.

The Rick Grimes skin is available in the shop now, though there’s no telling how long fans will have to grab it. Once it’s gone, expect to see it randomly rotated in and out no different from all previous Fortnite bundles.

Keep your eyes peeled for the ruthless Walker killer as Rick Grimes is sure to be a popular skin throughout the Fortnitemares event.