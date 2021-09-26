Fortnitemares 2021: Everything you need to know

Epic Games is known for celebrating holidays within Fortnite, and over recent years we’ve seen some incredible activations. Now, we’re gearing up for a Fortnitemares 2021, and Epic may be planning something up their sleeves.

With Fortnite now in its eighth season since Chapter 2 was released, there’s been a ton of new content and lore for players to dive into. From the mysterious takeover of the Fortnite map to the new battle pass and weapons within the game, fans of the battle royale are being kept busy.

Speaking of being busy, we’re once again nearing the time of the year that Epic Games usually rolls out their season events for players.

Our first stop on this course is going to be Fortnitemares 2021, and the spooky holiday is going to be in full force this year yet again.

Fortntiemares 2021 start date

There isn’t a date set in store for when Fortnitemares 2021 is going to begin, but like any other seasonal event that occurs each year, we can pinpoint when its likely Epic is going to add it into the game.

Last year Fortnitemares began on October 16, 2020, so basically two weeks before Halloween. With the current schedule of patches being every two weeks for Fortnite, we could see the files for the in-game event be added during patch 18.20/18.30, so around the same date as last year.

Fortnitemares 2021 skins

Fans are eager to see what Epic has in store when it comes to the festive skins that’ll surely roll out this year. In previous years, Epic has certainly delivered when it comes to seasonal skins, as they always put a spooky twist on skins just in time for Fortnitemares.

New games modes

Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there’s some stuff that I’ll tweet later when I’m certain about it! What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 pic.twitter.com/z8RB3tWCoO — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 26, 2021

As notable leaker HYPEX tweeted, some of the files that were uncovered point to some new gameplay mechanics that Epic is working on that could be coming with the release of Fortnitemares 2021.

In previous years Fortnite has added specific game modes centered around Fortnitemares which have involved players turning into ghosts to try and capture players around the map. So, this could come back this year, but once again, we’ll have to wait and see.

Leaks, news, rumors, and more

In the coming weeks, we can expect more news to surface from leakers such as HYPEX surrounding Fortnitemares 2021. Dexerto will be sure to update this page as information pertaining to the trailer, skins, and more becomes clearer.

While you're getting up to speed with Fortnite Season 8, you can also head over to our dedicated Fortnite page here, along with some links to guides for the new season listed down below.

