Fortnite Impostors Mode: How to play & win new Among Us inspired LTM

A brand new LTM has appeared in Fortnite called Impostors Mode, and it’s heavily inspired by Among Us as players will need to complete their Assignments and find the Impostors.

The latest Fortnite update, v17.40, has arrived, and it’s a pretty big one. As well as finally bringing DC hero Wonder Woman to the Island, the patch also introduces a new story-related LTM for players to enjoy: Impostors Mode.

Unlike most LTMs which are mostly just a fun way to pass the time, Impostors Mode is being pushed by Epic as something that’s important to the battle royale’s lore, as it involves the Order and ties into the alien theme of Season 7.

While a previous mode called Spy Within was pretty much an Among Us and Fortnite crossover, this new LTM takes things to a whole new level. Here’s everything you need to know about Impostors Mode and how to win the game.

Contents

How to play Impostors Mode in Fortnite

As this is an LTM, getting into a match isn’t too difficult. Here’s what you need to do to play Impostors Mode in Fortnite:

Load up Fortnite on your chosen platform. Make sure you have the latest update (v17.40) installed. From the lobby, press the button to ‘Change mode’. Scroll to Impostors Mode and choose a Public or Private session. Hit ‘Play’ and you’ll begin matchmaking.

There are two ways to play Impostors Mode: Public or Private. As you can probably guess, Public mode teams you up with random players, while Private mode allows you to compete with just your friends.

Impostors Mode can be played with a minimum of four players and a maximum of 10 players. Eight players will be assigned as Agents, while two players will take on the role of Impostors.

How to win Fortnite Impostors Mode as an Agent

In order to win Impostors Mode as an Agent, you’ll need to complete plenty of Assignments, survive through the entire match, and ultimately manage to identify all of the Impostors to take them down.

To do this, you’ll need to be on your guard throughout the match. Watch for any suspicious activity from other players, and try not to end up alone with any suspects or you could end up eliminated!

When an eliminated player is found, this is your chance to Discuss the situation. Use the voice commands to let your teammates know who you think the Impostors are, so you can vote together and expose them.

How to win Fortnite Impostors Mode as an Impostor

In order to win as an Impostor, you’ll need to eliminate all of the Agents without being uncovered as an Impostor. To do this, you’ll need to be sneaky and avoid being seen while doing suspicious activities.

You can use various Sabotages to make this mission easier, like disabling Assignments for Agents or starting a Peely Party, where everyone is disguised in Peely outfits, making eliminations a lot easier to do.

When you’re in the Discuss stage, you can use the various speech commands to convince other players that you aren’t an Impostor. This can include defending yourself and teammates or falsely accusing others.

How to complete Assignments in Impostors Mode

There are a number of Assignments that Agents can complete while playing Impostors Mode in Fortnite, and they’re essential to winning. These can range from calibrating llamas to delivering Storm reports.

You can find Assignments in need of completion by looking at the mini-map in the lower right corner of the screen. If you notice an exclamation mark, this means there’s an Assignment you can find there.

Be careful when completing Assignments, though, as this is the prime opportunity for Impostors to strike you down, especially if you’re in a secluded room on the map.

How to earn XP in Fortnite Impostors Mode

There are a number of hidden quests to complete while playing Impostors Mode, and they’ll earn you quite a decent amount of XP. They won’t show up until the end of the match, so you might not be aware of them.

Here are the XP quests that can be completed in Impostors Mode:

Complete assignments as an Agent: 4,500 XP

Play a Match: 1,500 XP

Spend time playing in a Match: 450 XP

Complete a Match: 3,000 XP

Win a Match: 3,000 XP

Perform Sabotages as an Impostor: 3,000 XP

Eliminate Agents as an Impostor: 4,000 XP

There may be more XP challenges to complete in Impostors Mode alongside these, but they’re all the ones we know of so far. Even completing just one match will earn you loads of XP to level up that Battle Pass.

That’s everything you need to know about Impostors Mode! For the latest guides and news, make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite home page.