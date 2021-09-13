Fortnite Sideways guide: How to get Sideways weapons & Cube Monster Parts

One of the biggest features of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8 is the new Sideways, an alternate world where dangerous Cube Monsters roam and powerful Sideways weapons can be found.

With the arrival of Fortnite Season 8, the alien invasion is over, but a new threat has arrived. Kevin the Cube is back, and there’s a strange new phenomenon called the Sideways, with portals to another dimension popping up around the map.

While you can avoid the Sideways if you prefer, the best weapons are often found hidden here, either as floor loot or inside the new Sideways Chests. These range from Sideways Rifles to the Sideways Minigun, and they have super-powered states to unlock.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Sideways, including how to enter it, where to find the new Sideways chests, and tips on defeating the monsters that reside in there.

Contents

What is the Sideways in Fortnite?

After Kevin the Cube returned to the Island at the beginning of Fortnite Season 8, portals to another world started to appear. This is known as the Sideways, a dark, Cube Monster-filled dimension that has begun invading the Island.

There’s low gravity here, but perhaps the biggest change in the Sideways is that building isn’t allowed, stripping things back to basics. Considering building is an important part of winning, it might be time to brush up on those gun skills.

Advertisement

Read More: How to unlock Carnage skin in Fortnite

The overarching goal this season will be to protect the Island from the Sideways and the monsters that reside in it. Just like the aliens abducted POIs in Season 7, it seems likely that the Sideways to alter the map throughout Season 8.

How to enter Sideways Zones in Fortnite

In each match, a new POI will be invaded by the Sideways. To find the latest location, simply look for a giant orange sphere on the map. Run into it, and you’ll be transported to the Sideways to begin your adventure there.

When you enter a Sideways Zone, the POI will look a little different, but the layout is the same. Here, Cube Monsters will attack you, but so will other players, so it’s a dangerous place to be. Get in, stock up on weapons, and get out.

Advertisement

How to enter Sideways Anomalies in Fortnite

They don’t appear in every match, but you’ll sometimes be able to find Sideways Anomalies at different places on the Island. You can spot these as they appear as small purple lights on the map, and they’ll suck you in if you get too close.

Unlike the Sideways Zones, the Sideways Anomalies are smaller zones that require you to fight off waves of Cube Monsters to earn powerful Sideways weapons. Make sure you have some decent weapons before entering, as these are tough battles.

How to find Sideways Chests & get Sideways weapons

The Sideways is a dangerous place, so once you enter, you probably won’t want to stick around for too long. Before you do leave, though, it’s a good idea to stock up on Sideways weapons and Cube Monster Parts.

Advertisement

In Sideways Zones, you can find Sideways weapons as floor loot, but you’ll also get them from Sideways Chests, which glow with a purple light. You can usually find one of these at the center of the Sideways, near the tall spire.

Read More: All map changes in Fortnite Season 8

If you’ve entered a Sideways Anomaly, you can earn Sideways weapons by defeating waves of Cube Monsters. This is arguably the most difficult way of getting them, and you’ll need to come armed with good weapons to succeed.

How to upgrade Sideways weapons with Cube Monster Parts

Whether you enter a Sideways Zone or a Sideways Anomaly, defeating Cube Monsters will reward you with Cube Monster Parts, the latest crafting artifact you can collect in Fortnite Season 8.

Advertisement

If you gather enough of these, you’ll be able to upgrade any Sideways weapons you have to make them even more powerful. We’d recommend leaving the Sideways and finding safety before you do this, though.

To upgrade weapons, press up on the directional pad to enter the crafting screen. If you have enough Cube Monster Parts and a weapon that can be upgraded, a notification above the weapon will let you know.

Sideways weapons like the Sideways Rifle and the Sideways Minigun also have the added bonus of a superpowered state. Rev them close to overheating, and they’ll deal extra damage to your enemies.

That’s everything you need to know about the Sideways in Fortnite Season 8! For more tips and guides like this one, make sure you check out our Fortnite home page.