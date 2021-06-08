Every vaulted & unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Season 7 - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 7 may have brought a range of new gameplay features for players to check out, but it’s the vaulted and unvaulted weapon pool that’s going to have the biggest impact on the meta.

Fortnite’s huge Season 7 update has finally arrived, adding a brand new set of POI’s, a Rick & Morty crossover, upgraded visuals, and of course, the alien takeover.

While all of these incredible additions will give Fortnite players plenty of new content to enjoy over the season, it’s the changes to the game’s weapons that will have the largest impact on the meta.

During every major update, Epic Games vaults and unvaults a set of weapons, keeping the gameplay fresh and removing any overpowered guns from the previous season.

Well, Season 7 is no different and players will be delighted to know that a series of classic weapons have returned to Fortnite in the latest update.

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 7

Vaulted guns are weapons that Epic has decided to lock away for the foreseeable future and will not available in the Season 7 weapon pool. However, there’s no doubt each of the weapons below will making a return in an upcoming update.

Here are all the vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 7:

Infantry Rifle (All)

Vendetta Flopper

Harpoon Gun

Revolver (All)

All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite sharpshooters will be happy to know that the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle has made its return in Fortnite Season 7. On top of this, the Tactical and the Pump Shotgun are also being unvaulted, giving aggressive players another option for close-quarter engagements.

Here are all the unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 7:

Submachine Gun (All)

Hand Cannon (All)

Pistol (All)

Assault Rifle (All)

Launch Pad

Bolt-Action Sniper (All)

Tactical Shotgun

Pump Shotgun

So there you have it, that’s every vaulted and unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Season 7. Don’t forget to check out our Fortnite homepage for all the latest news and guides in the brand new season.