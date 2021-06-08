All Fortnite map changes for Season 7: Believer Beach & Corny Complex POIs - Dexerto

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 is underway and Epic Games have made a handful of alien-themed map changes to the battle royale island. So, let’s take a look at them.

While Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 was all about the primal theme, Season 7 is all about aliens.

That’s right, the battle royale has been invaded by aliens, with a massive UFO sitting about the island, new alien-themed weapons, as well as a whole bunch of new skins and cosmetics.

Of course, that means alien-themed map changes too. The Spire, Sweaty Sands, and Colossal Crops have been changed, while you’ll also find smaller changes hidden across the map now too.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 7 map

As you can see on the map above, Epic Games has stripped back on that orange, prehistoric theme of last season, and it’s back to being quite green, with a massive purple patch where The Spire once sat.

If you head there right away, you aren’t going to find all that much, however.

It’s basically just a big hole with strange markings dotted around it. It appears set up to play a role in something bigger later in the season.

Strange noises coming from the middle of the map! And some new consumable. pic.twitter.com/uSWiWh6rkZ — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) June 8, 2021

Believer Beach

Sweaty Sands was always a popular drop spot for players in previous seasons, and while it’s been tweaked just a little bit for Season 7, it’s still pretty much the same layout as before.

Advertisement

How much has it changed? Well, there are quite a few alien markings around the place, especially in the sand. You’ll also find posters of aliens dotted around on walls and fences too.

Corny Complex

Corny Complex sits exactly where Colossal Crops once was, and just like Believer Beach and Sweaty Sands, it’s only really a small tweak that a massive overhaul.

Read More: How to get UEFA EURO 2020 rewards in Fortnite cup

The farm structures are all still standing, but if you look inside of a few, you’ll see that someone is either trying to make contact with the aliens or defend themselves against them.

As always, there are plenty of smaller map changes dotted around the place as pre-existing locations are updated to fit in with the new theme.

Advertisement

If any secret changes are uncovered quickly, we’ll have update this article to have them inside. So keep checking back!