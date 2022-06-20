What’s in the Fortnite item shop today? Current skins & cosmetics (June 20)

If you’re wondering what’s in the Fortnite item shop today, we’ve got details of all the skins and cosmetics you can spend your hard-earned V-Bucks on right here.
While skins don’t affect your abilities in Epic Games’ hit battle royale title Fortnite, it’s always fun to express yourself in your favorite outfit, whether that’s an original character like Jonesy or a crossover like Spider-Man or Ariana Grande.
It’s not just skins in the item shop, either; Every day there are multiple cosmetics like gliders and back blings available that can be used to customize your character, as well as emotes based on sports, music, TikTok trends, and beyond.
If you’re not able to log in to Fortnite today – or you just want to check what’s available before booting up your console – you’ll find all the skins and cosmetics currently available in the Fortnite item shop below.
What’s in the Fortnite item shop today? (June 20)
Featured
- Scuba Crystal bundle – 1300 V-Bucks
- Scuba Crystal skin – 800 V-Bucks
- Rainbow Carver pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks
- Birthstone Backplate back bling – 400 V-Bucks
- Brite bundle – 2800 V-Bucks
- Brite Bomber skin – 1200 V-Bucks
- Brite Gunner skin – 1500 V-Bucks
- Rainbow Smash pickaxe – 1500 V-Bucks
- Brite Blimp glider – 1200 V-Bucks
- Guff skin – 1200 V-Bucks
- Guffie Stuffie back bling – 400 V-Bucks
- Regal Floof pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
- Best Friends bundle – 2200 V-Bucks
- Halley skin – 1200 V-Bucks
- Leelah skin – 1200 V-Bucks
- The Amethyst Fang pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
- Winkypaw wrap – 500 V-Bucks
Daily
- Among Us bundle – 600 V-Bucks
- Arctic Assassin skin – 1200 V-Bucks
- Mystify skin – 1200 V-Bucks
- Slap Happy emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Bold Stance emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Survivorsault emote – 200 V-Bucks
- T-Pose – 200 V-Bucks
Uncharted
- Uncharted bundle – 2500 V-Bucks
- Nathan Drake skin – 1500 V-Bucks
- Chloe Frazer skin – 1500 V-Bucks
- Parashurama Axe pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks
- Second Hand Saber pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks
- Update Journal emote – 200 V-Bucks
Spider-Man Zero
- Spider-Man Zero bundle – 1800 V-Bucks
- Spider-Man Zero skin – 1500 V-Bucks
- Web Slicer pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
- Spidey Landing emote – 300 V-Bucks
Dune
- Dune bundle – 20o0 V-Bucks
- Chani skin – 1500 V-Bucks
- Paul Atreides skin – 1500 V-Bucks
- Dune Gear bundle – 1500 V-Bucks
- Maker Hooks pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
- Twinblades pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks
- Ornithopter glider – 800 V-Bucks
- Sand Walk emote – 200 V-Bucks
What time does the Fortnite item shop refresh?
The Fortnite item shop refreshes every day at 5PM PT / 8PM ET / 1AM BST, at which time a new set of skins and cosmetics will replace most of the current lineup.
- Read More: Best Fortnite skins of all time
There will often be items that stick around for a long time, especially crossovers or event-themed skins, so the item shop doesn’t always completely change every day.
That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite item shop today! Check out some more useful guides below:
