What’s in the Fortnite item shop today? Current skins & cosmetics (June 20)

If you’re wondering what’s in the Fortnite item shop today, we’ve got details of all the skins and cosmetics you can spend your hard-earned V-Bucks on right here.

While skins don’t affect your abilities in Epic Games’ hit battle royale title Fortnite, it’s always fun to express yourself in your favorite outfit, whether that’s an original character like Jonesy or a crossover like Spider-Man or Ariana Grande.

It’s not just skins in the item shop, either; Every day there are multiple cosmetics like gliders and back blings available that can be used to customize your character, as well as emotes based on sports, music, TikTok trends, and beyond.

If you’re not able to log in to Fortnite today – or you just want to check what’s available before booting up your console – you’ll find all the skins and cosmetics currently available in the Fortnite item shop below.

What’s in the Fortnite item shop today? (June 20)

Featured

Scuba Crystal bundle – 1300 V-Bucks

Scuba Crystal skin – 800 V-Bucks

Rainbow Carver pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks

Birthstone Backplate back bling – 400 V-Bucks

Brite bundle – 2800 V-Bucks

Brite Bomber skin – 1200 V-Bucks

Brite Gunner skin – 1500 V-Bucks

Rainbow Smash pickaxe – 1500 V-Bucks

Brite Blimp glider – 1200 V-Bucks

Guff skin – 1200 V-Bucks

Guffie Stuffie back bling – 400 V-Bucks

Regal Floof pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Best Friends bundle – 2200 V-Bucks

Halley skin – 1200 V-Bucks

Leelah skin – 1200 V-Bucks

The Amethyst Fang pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Winkypaw wrap – 500 V-Bucks

Daily

Among Us bundle – 600 V-Bucks

Arctic Assassin skin – 1200 V-Bucks

Mystify skin – 1200 V-Bucks

Slap Happy emote – 500 V-Bucks

Bold Stance emote – 500 V-Bucks

Survivorsault emote – 200 V-Bucks

T-Pose – 200 V-Bucks

Uncharted

Uncharted bundle – 2500 V-Bucks

Nathan Drake skin – 1500 V-Bucks

Chloe Frazer skin – 1500 V-Bucks

Parashurama Axe pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks

Second Hand Saber pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks

Update Journal emote – 200 V-Bucks

Spider-Man Zero

Spider-Man Zero bundle – 1800 V-Bucks

Spider-Man Zero skin – 1500 V-Bucks

Web Slicer pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Spidey Landing emote – 300 V-Bucks

Dune

Dune bundle – 20o0 V-Bucks

Chani skin – 1500 V-Bucks

Paul Atreides skin – 1500 V-Bucks

Dune Gear bundle – 1500 V-Bucks

Maker Hooks pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Twinblades pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks

Ornithopter glider – 800 V-Bucks

Sand Walk emote – 200 V-Bucks

What time does the Fortnite item shop refresh?

The Fortnite item shop refreshes every day at 5PM PT / 8PM ET / 1AM BST, at which time a new set of skins and cosmetics will replace most of the current lineup.

There will often be items that stick around for a long time, especially crossovers or event-themed skins, so the item shop doesn’t always completely change every day.

