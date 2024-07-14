Epic Games has received backlash from Fortnite players after discovering that the original “cheap” V-Bucks vouchers have been replaced with more “expensive” versions in their local stores.

Fortnite has been selling physical V-Bucks, skin and cosmetic reward vouchers for years. These can be purchased from stores in exchange for cash, and their prices have remained consistent due to Epic branding the standard price on the top-right of each card.

The ‘19 Dollar Fortnite Card‘ even became a viral meme in 2021 after a man in a clip showed off the $19 Fortnite V-Bucks card for an alleged giveaway and told viewers to “share, share, share” if they want it.

However, one Fortnite player brought to attention on the FortniteBR subreddit that “The $19 Fortnite card is no more,” alongside an image of the new $22.99 2,800 V-Bucks voucher card.

According to the player and many others in the Fortnite community, the revised voucher code has started to be introduced in various stores. It has increased the price from the classic $19 to $22.99, making it a $3 increase for the exact same amount of 2,800 V-Bucks.

Players flooded in to reminisce in the viral meme, “Rip $19 Fortnite card,” the top comment read.

“Who wants it? And yes I’m giving it away. Remember, share! share! share! And trolls, don’t get blocked!” Meanwhile, others chimed in to repeat the iconic phrase from the viral meme.

Despite this, various other players were naturally furious over having to spend more of their hard-earned cash. “Jeez, even back before the price drop in 2020, 2800 V-Bucks were worth only $20, if I remember correctly. Why are the physical ones so expensive?” one replied.

“Where I live it was $26.79 and now it’s $29.99,” one Fortnite fan even stated, as another added: “I have officially lost all hope in humanity.”

Despite the backlash, many players echoed that “they are still out there. you just gotta be strong enough to go searching for them.” Therefore, the era of the ’19 Dollar Fortnite card’ has not ended just yet.