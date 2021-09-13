Where to find Color Bottles & Rainbow Ink in Fortnite to customize Toona Fish skin

A customizable Fishstick skin has arrived in Fortnite Season 8! It’s called Toona Fish, and you’ll need to collect Color Bottles and Rainbow Ink to unlock all of the styles available.

Similar to the Kymera alien skin from Season 7, Toona Fish is a Battle Pass skin that can be customized in multiple ways to show off your own style. You’ll unlock the skin early on Page 1 of the Battle Pass, but each style will take some grinding to get.

There are two collectibles to upgrade your Toona Fish skin: Color Bottles and Rainbow Ink. Each one customizes in a different way, so below, we’re going to explain what they’re used for and how you can find them all on the map.

Where to find Rainbow Ink in Fortnite & what it’s used for

Rainbow Ink can be found in chests around the Island. There was some confusion when the season launched that they would only be found in Cosmic Chests, but we can confirm they’re available in regular chests, too.

You might have better luck finding them in Cosmic Chests, though. These are only available to find in duos, trios, or squads, and open when teammates take turns hitting them with a pickaxe. We’ve got a guide to Cosmic Chests that might help.

When you earn enough Rainbow Ink, you can purchase predefined Character Styles for Toona Fish that are based on popular Fortnite characters, from classics like Peely and Bushranger (RIP) to fan-favorites like Midas and ‘anime girl’ Lexa.

Each of these Character Styles costs 10 Rainbow Ink to purchase, and you’ll also need to unlock their corresponding Color Bottles. There’s more information on how to find them below.

Where to find Color Bottles in Fortnite & what they’re used for

Color Bottles can be found at various locations, and you’ll need to gather three of each color to unlock that style option. Scroll to the color you want in Toona Fish’s menu, and it will tell you where to go to find them.

Here are all of the Color Bottles and their locations in Fortnite Season 8:

Knightly Crimson (Red Knight) – Fort Crumpet

Y-Labs Magenta (Lexa) – Misty Meadows

Cuddly Pink (Cuddle Team Leader) – Steamy Stacks

Ruby Red (Ruby) – Lockie’s Lighthouse

Renegade Red (Renegade Raider) – Boney Burbs

Pumpkin Orange (Punk) – The Orchard

Midas Gold (Midas) – Catty Corner

Desert Sand (Scorpion) – The wreckage west of Pleasant Park

Banana Yellow (Peely) – Rainbow Rentals

Leafy Green (Bushranger) – Stealthy Stronghold

Recruit Green (Jonesy) – Weeping Woods bridge

Codename G.R.N (Codename E.L.F.) – Corny Crops

Ghoulish Green (Ghoul Trooper) – Shanty Town

Slurp Turquoise (Rippley) – Sludgy Swamp

Diamond Blue (Diamond Diva) – Gorgeous Gorge

Frozen Blue (Snow Heart) – Coral Castle

Crystalline Blue (Crystal) – The wreckage south of Dirty Docks

Brite Purple (Brite Bomber) – Retail Row

Mezmerizing Violet (Mezmer) – The wreckage south of Believer Beach

Robotic Gret (A.I.M.) – Destroyed Dish

Stone Grey (Love Ranger) – Mount F8

Collect three of each Color Bottle, and you’ll be able to customize Toona Fish in the colors you want to make it unique to you. Doing this will also allow you to purchase the corresponding Character Style.

Another set of Color Bottles and Character Styles are set to unlock in Season 8 on Thursday, September 30, 2021. We’ll keep this page updated when details of those are revealed, so check back soon!

For more Season 8 tips and guides like this one, make sure you visit our Fortnite home page.