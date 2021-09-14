When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 end & Season 9 start?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has only just begun, but many players are already wondering when it will end and when Season 9 will begin, so here’s everything we know so far.

The latest season of Fortnite, simply titled Cubed, saw the return of the mysterious Kevin the Cube and a brand new phenomenon called the Sideways, an alternate dimension filled with Cube Monsters that players need to defeat to get powerful weapons.

There’s plenty of new content for gamers to get stuck into, including the return of Punchcard Challenges, but how long is there to enjoy everything Season 8 has to offer before it comes to an end? When does Season 9 start? Is there even going to be a Season 9?

We’re going to answer all those questions and more below, so read on to find out everything you need to know about the future of Fortnite.

Contents

When does Fortnite Season 8 end?

Fortnite Season 8 is expected to end on December 5, 2021, just in time for the Christmas holidays. We know this because the Battle Pass expires on that date, which means a new Battle Pass will be imminent.

Of course, there’s a chance that Epic Games will delay this end date if they don’t have everything ready for the following season, but that hasn’t happened in quite a while, so fingers crossed they stay on schedule.

When does Fortnite Season 9 start?

Fortnite Season 9 is expected to start on December 6, 2021. We’re judging this based on the end of previous seasons, where downtime has typically lasted throughout the night and into the next morning.

Again, it’s important to mention that any delays could push back the beginning of Season 9. There’s also a chance that, instead of getting Chapter 2 Season 9, we’ll actually get the start of Chapter 3 instead.

What do we know about Fortnite Season 9?

Unfortunately, we don’t really know anything at all about Fortnite Season 9 yet. As Season 8 has only just begun, and the start of Season 9 is still a few months away, it will be a while before leaks start to appear.

One thing we can safely assume is that the current takeover of the Island by the Sideways will come to a dramatic conclusion, whether that’s the Sideways being defeated or instead spilling over into the Island.

Kevin the Cube’s return has been teased for multiple seasons, and with that finally taking place in Season 8, there aren’t many big theories for the future of Fortnite. Maybe we’ll finally get that Naruto crossover?