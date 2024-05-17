Fortnite leaks reveal new vehicle and unexpected collab

Fortnite leaks reveal a new vehicle type and potential Monster Jam collaboration with the Fallout-themed Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite has officially announced that the Fallout universe will be the central theme of the highly anticipated Chapter 5 Season 3, also known as “Wrecked,” set to launch on May 17.

As the season’s details unfold, leaks are starting to surface, including a sneak peek at a remote-controlled car sent to content creators.

Streamer Swearin posted a picture of the promotional vehicle he received from Epic Games on X. The vehicle shows a new mode of transportation for players: a truck-like vehicle with a tow arm on the back.

Decked out with red paint and two exhaust pipes on the hood, the truck differs greatly from the vehicles featured in the past two seasons, especially the G-Wagon, which was featured at the start of Season 5 in a partnership with Mercedes.

But this new truck is not the only vehicle-themed addition in the works for the upcoming season. On May 16, during a press conference for the Monster Jam World Series, a Bright Bomber cosplayer was photographed and posted on the official Instagram account. Epic games were even tagged in the photo, leaving some to speculate about an upcoming collaboration.

“I saw this on the Monster Jam sub as well. If this is the case, I’m HYPED. Monster Jam is literally my childhood, and I’d kill to see some kind of collab where we get to drive monster trucks like Grave Digger and Maximum Destruction!” said one excited Reddit user.

No other leaks have suggested that a monster truck theme will come to Fortnite with the latest season, but the combination of the remote-controlled car and the appearance at Monster Jam has fans excited. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked officially releases on May 24.