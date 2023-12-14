Do animals despawn in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite created an expansive survival world with different biomes, craftables and everyone’s favorite – animals. But do animals despawn if you leave them unattended?

Animals in LEGO Fortnite play an important role in getting the tools necessary to survive. But, unlike Minecraft, there seems to be a limited number of animals in each area.

Some may want to corral these animals and use their resources for crafting but LEGO Fortnite has a big issue with animal spawn rate. This may make it difficult for players to stock up on necessary items.

However, promotional images of the game upon it’s release show characters keeping sheep in pens. This suggest that capturing animals can be done, but the concept as now as simple as it seems.

Can animals despawn in LEGO Fortnite?

Yes, animals do despawn. When tested the animals will despawn from an area after the player ventures away. The exact distance from the animal needed to make them despawn is currently unknown.

Regardless of if the animals are captured or not, they will despawn if the player leaves them unattended. This makes any animal pens useless to the player, especially if they want to explore a cave or new biome.

Since animals despawn, it forces players to venture out and collect the resources from animals roaming in the wild. However, each animal has a cooldown on when it will give the player items.

LEGO Fortnite recently updated the durability of weapons and tools after community feedback. Something similar could happen to animals in the future, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

So there you have it – now you know that animals can despawn in LEGO Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

