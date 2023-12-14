New LEGO Fortnite update buffs all weapons and tools

LEGO Fortnite has drastically increased the durability of the equipment after receiving community feedback.

Fortnite expanded its reach by releasing three new game modes alongside the launch of Chapter 5. These modes were first teased during the Big Bang event and have now become hits among fans.

LEGO Fortnite was one highlight of this addition, allowing players to farm and build to their heart’s content. The survival-based mode is similar to Minecraft with its own stylistic twists.

Though one early complaint that players had was how quickly their tools and weapons broke after creation. Upon hearing this feedback, the developers have decided to tweak durability across the board.

LEGO Fortnite weapon and tool durability increases

The official Fortnite LEGO account released an update regarding the durability of weapons and tools on December 13. Despite being called an ‘update’ there was no extra download required to obtain the new changes.

“Builders, we’ve heard your feedback and have buffed the max durability of all tools and weapons by +30%,” said LEGO Fortnite. “Please note, items you’ve already crafted may appear more damaged, since we increased the max durability they have. Newly crafted items will have the new, higher max.”

As the post explains, players who already have damaged weapons in their world will also benefit from the effects. However, the durability bar won’t update to compensate for the change.

Since LEGO Fortnite is a new permanent addition to the game, there will be several updates like this one in the future.