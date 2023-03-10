All vaulted, unvaulted & new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has arrived and there are plenty of new and unvaulted weapons for you to discover on the Island. Here’s everything you need to know about the MEGA changes.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has introduced quite a few exciting additions to the game. Be it the Kinetic Blade katana or the Mythic Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle, getting your hands on some of these new weapons will definitely go a long way in helping you clinch the Victory Royale.

It’s also useful to keep an eye on the list of unvaulted weapons as well, with Epic often choosing to bring back high-impact weapons from the vault to spice things up on the island.

For this reason, we’ve rounded up all the new, unvaulted, and vaulted weapons in Fortnite’s new season.

Contents

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Epic Games

Here are all the new weapons that you can find in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2:

Kinetic Blade Katana

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle (Defeat boss ‘Highcard’ to obtain Mythic variant)

Havoc Pump Shotgun (Search vaults that require keycards to find Mythic variant)

Overclock Pulse Rifle

While you can find most of these weapons in chests across the map, obtaining the Mythic variant will require you to perform specific tasks like defeating a boss or searching in vaults that require keycards.

All unvaulted & returning weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has unvaulted a bunch of weapons for you to find across the Island:

Heavy Sniper Rifle (Not available in competitive playlists)

Cobra DMR

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

Combat Shotgun

All Heisted Exotics (Not available in competitive playlists)

Apart from the unvaulted weapons, a bunch of weapons from the previous Season are also getting carried over to Fortnite Season 2:

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Twin Mag SMG

Tactical Pistol

Chug Cannon (Not available in competitive playlists)

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 2

Apart from the weapons mentioned above, it’s safe to assume that all other weapons available before the MEGA Season arrived have now been vaulted in Fortnite.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Heavy Sniper Rifle, Chug Cannon, and Heisted Exotics are currently unavailable in competitive playlists.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2!

