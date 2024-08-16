When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 end?

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4 features a Marvel theme, adding new skins, POIs, and weapons from the franchise. Read on to find out when it will end.

With different POIs, weapons, and Battle Pass skins, every season in Fortnite can truly feel like a unique experience. In Chapter 5 Season 4, the game is finally bringing back a Marvel theme to the Battle Royale.

Alongside the new addition of Marvel cosmetics, however, some of Fortnite’s fan-favorite characters are also included in the crossover. This time, Jonesy appears as Captain America with his own mighty shield, while the adorable Peely turns fierce as Peelverine.

While there are many exciting things to look forward to, especially as the season progresses, you may be wondering when the season will end. Well, here’s what you should know.

Epic Games A Fortnite season usually lasts around three months.

Assuming Fortnite follows its usual pattern, Chapter 5 Season 4 is slated to end on November 2, 2024. Each season in Fortnite is usually available for around three months. However, the OG season is an exception, as it was considered a mini-season.

You’ll know the end of the season is approaching, as that’s when Fortnite starts to release a Quest Pack. This doesn’t just include cosmetics for you to wear. Rather, it gives you new quests, which reward you with a ton of XP to help you catch up with your Battle Pass level.

Aside from that, there’s also a possibility that players will get to enjoy Supercharged XP. Usually, this only applies to a few levels, but it’s still a welcome addition.

Either way, it’s still quite some time before then, and plenty of quests should be gradually introduced during the season to help you rack up Battle Stars in Chapter 5 Season 4.

In the meantime, to adjust yourself to the new season, make sure to familiarize yourself with the latest weapons and POIs added to the game.