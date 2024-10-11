Fortnite delays Fortnitemares 2024 with downtime rescheduled

Fortnite’s highly-anticipated annual Fortnitemares 2024 event has been delayed by a whole day just before the update was about to go live.

Epic announced on October 11, via their official maintenance account on Twitter/X, that the highly-anticipated Fortnite 31.40 Halloween update was going to be delayed for a few hours. It was originally set to go live on October 11 at 4 AM ET, jam-packed as always with fresh festive additions.

However, they followed up shortly after to reveal that the downtime for Fortnitemares is going to begin nearly 22 hours later than scheduled on “Saturday at 2 AM ET.”

Article continues after ad

“We apologize for the confusion and delay, and will let you know once the update is live,” they added.

This was not the first time that Epic has postponed updates, but, typically they only have lasted a few hours, making this one of the longest update delays.

Naturally, this has frustrated the Fortnite community, “You got to be kidding me,” one commented, with many echoing the same thoughts.

Article continues after ad

Several players expressed how they had patiently waited or stayed up late to download and play this year’s Halloween release as soon as it was released.

Article continues after ad

“The real Fortnitemares is the 3 hours of sleep I just got for this update,” a player replied.

“So now the days I was gonna have off work to grind the Fortnitemares stuff when it dropped is now ruined,” another stated.

“This is such a huge delay that y’all definitely gotta give some sort of compensation,” one said, as various other players called for “V-Bucks compensation,” which Epic has given in the past for certain issues.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, others stated they were heading to other games, such as the newly released Sparking Zero and Modern Warfare 3 for its The Haunting event.

“I’ll just play Call of Duty’s Halloween event since they can drop their s**t with no problems or delays came out at the exact time no issues. Billion dollar company Fortnite has btw.”

Article continues after ad

Fortnite’s 31.40 patch for Fortnitemares 2024 is set to take over the Battle Royale island with plenty of Halloween-themed content, including collabs, skins, quests, map changes and more. LEGO Fortnite will also be receiving a similar spooky treatment with all-new content as shown in the full patch notes.