All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Season 8

Bounty Boards in Fortnite are one of the best ways to earn extra Gold Bars, and you’ll need to find them to complete specific challenges. Here are all of their locations in Season 8.

Bounties are challenges that task players with hunting down opponents and eliminating them for a reward of Gold Bars. In previous seasons, you could take on Bounties from NPCs, but in Season 8 they’re exclusive to Bounty Boards.

There are a number of reasons you might need to find a Bounty Board. Maybe you’ve got a Punchcard quest that asks you to start a Bounty, or perhaps you want to earn some Gold Bars to purchase the latest Exotic weapons.

Fortunately, there are quite a few Bounty Boards in Fortnite Season 8, meaning you shouldn’t have to travel far to find one. They aren’t marked on the map, though, so you’ll need to know where to look. We’ve got you covered.

Bounty Board locations in Fortnite

There are 18 Bounty Boards in Fortnite Season 8. We’ve marked them on the map above to make finding them a little easier, and also listed them below:

Believer Beach

Boat Dock near Lockie’s Lighthouse

Boney Burbs

Bus Stop northeast of Lazy Lake

Camp Cod (island south of Catty Corner)

Catty Corner

Dirty Docks

Dusted Depot (east of The Convergence)

Fancy View (west of Believer Beach)

FN Radio (on the hill east of Craggy Cliffs)

Hydro 16 (east of Sludgy Swamp)

Misty Meadows

Pylon south of Steamy Stacks

Risky Reels (north of The Convergence)

Sludgy Swamp

Stealthy Stronghold

The Orchard (farm north of Corny Crops)

Weeping Woods

You can visit any of these locations to start a Bounty, but if you’re looking to actually complete one and earn Gold Bars, you might be better off choosing one near the center of the map or near a busy location.

How to complete Bounties using Bounty Boards in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a Bounty Board in Fortnite, you can interact with it to start a Player Bounty, where you’ll be asked to track down and eliminate a specific player before time runs out for a reward of 75 Gold Bars and some XP.

The player you’re targeting will appear on the map as a yellow circle, but you’ll only see the general area they’re in. This means you’ll still need to do a bit of searching to find them, but the marker will become more accurate over time.

Player Bounties end when your target is eliminated or the timer on the Bounty runs out. If another player eliminates your target, you’ll still get some Gold Bars (albeit a smaller amount) and any quests involving Bounties will be completed.

You won’t be punished if a Player Bounty runs out of time before your target is eliminated, but you’ll miss out on any Gold Bars you would have earned.

Now you know where to find Bounty Boards and how to complete Bounties, check out our other Fortnite guides below:

