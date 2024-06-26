Best 4th of July food deals 2024: Dunkin’, Sonic, & more

The 4th of July is just around the corner, and to celebrate, many of your favorite restaurants are providing great deals for Independence Day.

From new menus at Krispy Kreme and Jimmy John’s, to BOGO deals at restaurants that will make you re-think firing up that grill on the big day.

The deals are painted red, white, and blue this summer – and here’s how you can get your hands on them this holiday season.

4th July Food Deals up for grabs

A lot of these deals aren’t just available on July 4 and are up for grabs throughout the week of the holiday so you can prolong the celebrations.

Buffalo Wild Wings

B-Dubs are celebrating Independence Day with BOGO boneless wings at Buffalo Wild Wings and from Buffalo Wild Wings GO.

Buffalo Wild Wings B-Dubs is feeling patriotic this summer.

Using the promo code GOWINGS, guests can also receive 6 free wings with any $10 purchase. The best part is, this deal is available every Thursday, including July 4.

Cinnabon

The 4th of July is all about watching fireworks and relaxing in front of a campfire, and Cinnabon knows that you can’t have a campfire without s’mores. For a limited time, Cinnabon is offering S’mores Cookie BonBite sandwiches.

QSR Magazine Cinnabon launches a s’moreish treat.

These treats are made of two BonBites each wrapped in a chocolate s’mores cookie featuring gooey marshmallows, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, and a graham cracker crunch, stuck together by a swirl our their signature cream cheese frosting.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ has just dropped a whole new summer menu with a heavy feature on s’mores, just in time for the holiday. But, that’s not the only way you can celebrate.

Dunkin’ Try out Dunkin’s all-new Sparkd’ energy drink.

To beat the heat & stay fueled for the weekend’s adventures, Dunkin’ Rewards members can grab a $3 medium SPARKD’ Energy every single day in July while supplies last. Grab any one of the SPARKD’ Energy flavors to fuel your summer adventures. Not a member? Sign up on the app.

Jimmy John’s

This Fourth of July, Jimmy John’s is raising the heat, with three brand-new offerings – the spicy Firecracker Wrap, Firecracker Jimmy Chips, and Confetti Cookie Sandwich, all available for a limited time.

Jimmy John’s Jimmy John’s new Firecracker wrap is sure to set your holiday alight.

Jimmy John’s is adding extra sizzle to your celebrations with a Buy 1 Firecracker Wrap, Get One Free deal available only on July 4 for Freaky Fast Rewards Members.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme have dropped a whole new range of red, white, and blue themed donuts to celebrate Fourth of July, and they come in s’mores, cotton candy, and other mouthwatering flavors.

Krispy Kreme Dress up to get free donuts.

Not only this, to celebrate the new drop, Krispy Kreme will be giving customers who dress in red, white, and blue free donuts on July 4.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s isn’t giving away free pizza for this holiday, but is offering something that is sure to quench your thirst at the cookout.

Marco’s Pizza. Marco’s are giving away free Starry soda.

Use the code FREESTARRY to get a free 2-liter bottle of Starry when you order a large Fiery Pizza and Cheezybread from Marco’s.

Red Robin

Not only has Red Robin launched a new burger that weighs the same as an Olympic gold medal (18 ounces), but they also have a red, white, and blue drink to wash down the colossal burger.

Red Robin This burger is a beast fit for an athlete.

The Star-Spangled Spritzer is served in a light-up souvenir cup with wild raspberry flavor and Sprite topped with blue cotton candy. Available for dine-in only, watch as the cotton candy disappears into the red, white and blue layered drink.

Smashburger

Enjoy $1 Tots on Tots Thursday (available every Thursday until July 11) at participating locations. Available for dine-in or take-out orders. Minimum purchase required.

Smashburger Get free tots at Smashburger.

The best part is, July 4 falls on a Thursday so you can redeem this deal as part of your holiday celebrations.

Sonic

What’s more American than America’s Drive In? This Fourth of July, Sonic is offering a variety of fun and iconic menu items perfect for summer and celebrating the holiday with friends and family.

Sonic Drive-In Grab a shake from Sonic for Independence Day.

Choose from any of the 12 flavors of SONIC Shakes in a 16-ounce size or try a Chili Cheese Coney for just $1.99 each. And if you need something to wash it down, it’s just unveiled a whole new series of drinks.

Starbucks

Starbucks has just dropped its all-new Summer menu that’s perfect to quench your thirst during the warmer months.

Starbucks Starbucks have some great food deals for fourth of July.

The fun doesn’t stop there though, grab a snack to go and save with the new Starbucks Pairings menu. For $6, you get a tall iced or hot coffee paired with a breakfast sandwich. For $5, you get a tall hot or iced coffee with a butter croissant. For $7, you get a tall or iced coffee paired with a Double Smoked Bacon or Impossible breakfast sandwich.

If you’re still on the hunt for some awesome bargains after July 4 food deals finish, McDonald’s is giving away free fries every Friday.