Best Father’s Day food deals 2024: Dunkin’, Arby’s & more

Father’s Day sneaks up on you before you know it, and if you haven’t ordered that golf set yet, have no fear; you can give Dad a break from the grill and treat him to some Father’s Day food deals.

The big day is on June 16, 2024; and lots of your favorite fast food restaurants have promotions that run throughout the week to celebrate dads across the nation.

If there’s one thing dads love (aside from bad jokes), it’s a good deal at a restaurant. So, here’s 11 places you can take your favorite guy on the big day:

Best Father’s Day food deals 2024

Some of these food deals run throughout the entire week, and you don’t have to be a dad to get your hands on them.

Arby’s

Ah, Arby’s the home of every dad’s favorite food – meat, and two pieces of bread. This year, they’re celebrating every dad’s favorite sport, too.

Arby’s Dad can tee off in style.

They are introducing the brand-new Arby’s Burger Driver. Inspired by Arby’s unbeatable burgers, Arby’s Burger Driver is a limited-edition, custom-branded golf club that merges the worlds of premium quality burgers and top-tier gold experiences. You can purchase one online at ArbysBurgerDriver.com.

If your dad’s not a golfer, Beef Week is back at Arby’s. This June, Arby’s is bringing back its legendary, fan-favorite offer: 5 for $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches, just in time for National Roast Beef Day on June 12. This is only for rewards members, who can sign up through Arby’s app.

Baskin-Robbins

Whether your Father’s Day is filled with a few extra dad jokes on the golf course or just relaxing on the couch with a cold one, Baskin-Robbins has the perfect ice cream cakes to take your celebrations up a notch.

Baskin-Robbins Cakes for the big day

This year, cool dads get cool cakes with the new Best Dad by Par Cake and returning, Cold One Cake.

When you pre-order the Best Dad by Par Cake or the Cold One Cake through the BR App, you can also receive $5 off any ice cream cake purchase of $35+ with promo code DAD at checkout from June 1 –15, 2024.

Burger King

On June 16, Burger King will release a limited-edition Burger King button-up ‘Dadcore’ shirt featuring frame-broiled burger patties, fries, and more.

Burger King Burger King ‘Dadcore’ shirt

On top of that, members of Burger King’s Royal Perks program will be able to snag a BOGO Whopper deal on Father’s Day. If you’re not a rewards member, you can sign up using the app.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is always offering awesome deals, and Father’s Day is no different. It is offering all-you-can-eat boneless wings and fries for $19.99 every Monday and Wednesday for a limited time.

TripAdvisor B-Dubs all-you-can-eat wings.

Through June, guests can receive 6 free wings with any $10 purchase from Buffalo Wild Wings GO – the brand’s takeout and delivery service – when using the promo code GOWINGS.

Dave and Buster’s

Dave and Buster’s is offering a whopping 50% discount on all food items for both new and existing loyalty members, valid on June 16 only. Check out their website to become a member.

Dave and Buster’s The Dad Games 2024

For all the competitive dads out there, they’re hosting special “Dad Games” at various locations nationwide, where dads can compete in an exciting arcade challenge alongside their families for a chance to win free Dave & Buster’s for a year.

Del Taco

On Father’s Day weekend (both Saturday and Sunday) Del Yeah! Rewards Members can grab a free burrito with a $10 purchase.

Del Taco Get a burrito for free on Father’s Day

The perfect opportunity to take your dad out for a meal, and get your burrito for free. The offer is available exclusively for orders placed or scanned using the Del Yeah! Rewards app or at deltaco.com. It is limited to one offer per guest.

Denny’s

Dads enjoy breakfast in bed, too. Start your Father’s Day celebrations by enjoying a scrumptious Denny’s breakfast at home.

Denny’s Grab a Father’s Day breakfast from Denny’s

In recognition of Father’s Day, the restaurant chain will offer free delivery on all orders placed through their website from June 14 through June 16. Whether your Dad prefers a classic Grand Slam breakfast or a Moons Over My Hammy Sandwich, he can dine on it without having to take a single step out of bed.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Show the Dunkin’ loving dad in your life how much you appreciate him with a sweet deal! Dunkin’ Rewards members will get 3x points on all bulk donut and Munchkin (donut bites) orders for Father’s Day Weekend (Sat & Sun). Bulk orders include half-dozen and dozen donuts, and 25 and 50-count Munchkin orders.

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ is for the dads.

On top of that, If he’s a chocolate lover, celebrate with a $1 Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Offer valid now through June 30.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box CEO ‘Jack Box’ is a family man himself, and to celebrate the big day, he’s giving away milkshakes for 50% off.

Jack in the Box Jack Box’s family.

On June 16, Jack Pack Members can get 50% off any shake or dessert with any $5 order. To redeem these free items, sign up for the Jack Pack Rewards Program through the Jack app or on jackinthebox.com. Offers are valid for both new and existing Jack Pack members.

Jimmy John’s

Forget the ties, tools, and gadgets this Father’s Day – give Dad what he really wants: a giant cocktail and a Jimmy John’s sandwich.

Jimmy John’s Mix up a Jimmy John’s bloody mary.

Jimmy John’s and Zing Zang created a custom bloody mary mix that combines Jimmy John’s pickle juice with Zing Zang’s award-winning bloody mary mix, offering the perfect gift for dad to enjoy while he’s golfing or grilling it up.

The Jimmy Pickle bloody mary mix pays homage to Jimmy John’s iconic pickles, beloved by guests nationwide. Each sip, made with real Jimmy pickle juice, is a pickle lover’s dream, sure to leave guests craving more.

Pricing: $9.99 per bottle and available at store.jimmyjohns.com.

Sonic

For the groovy dads out there (or just the dads with bad jokes), Sonic is offering its new Groovy Fries for just $1 through June.

Sonic Sonic Groovy Fries

Groovy Fries are perfectly salted, crafted to stay hotter and crispier, and the deep grooves serve as the perfect carrier for Sonic’s new Groovy Sauce. Groovy Sauce features the savory flavors of creamy ranch and herbs combined with the mild spice of sriracha and can be requested for free with every Groovy Fry order for the ultimate experience.

The deals don’t stop on Father’s Day though, Red Lobster is running its annual Crabfest, and Popeye’s has just launched its value meal.