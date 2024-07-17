Raising Cane’s has been the name on every fast foodie’s lips in 2024 due to their insanely good Cane’s sauce, but how about some free chicken to dip in?

Raising Cane’s serves hand-battered, fried to order chicken fingers that are being celebrated on National Chicken Finger Day.

The big day falls on July 27, and here’s how you can redeem your free chicken finger.

In order to redeem this awesome deal, you’ll need to be a Caniac Club member. This is easy to do, and just requires calling into your local Raising Cane’s asking a crew member for a Caniac Club card, and then registering it on the Cane’s website using your email address.

Raising Cane’s Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day at Raising Cane’s

You can also download the Raising Cane’s app and redeem Caniac Club offers on there.

The offer will go into the mobile app, and you can redeem it in three ways: swiping the Caniac Club card, placing an online order, or scanning the QR code in the app.

Included in the offer, fans can get one free chicken finger (usually priced at $1.81) with no previous purchase necessary.

Where did National Chicken Finger Day come from?

There are a lot of National Holidays surrounding food, including National French Fry Day, and pickles even get a whole month.

However, National Chicken Finger day is a relatively new holiday, because it was invented by Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves.

WHYY Raising Cane’s are famed for their chicken fingers.

Raising Cane’s trademarked the day back in 2019, so if you want free chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is the only place to go.

If you really want to celebrate the Cane’s National Holiday in a big way, the chain offers ‘tailgates’ – which are essentially massive portions of their chicken fingers.

You can order anything from 25 to 100 chicken fingers that come with 33 portions of their iconic Raising Cane’s secret sauce, but the 100-count portion will cost $135.

