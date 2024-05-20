Memorial Day 2024 food deals: Dunkin’, TGI Fridays, Dairy Queen, more

Memorial Day is coming up on May 27 and here’s all the places you can get the best food deals. With a variety of veteran discounts, long weekend specials, and new products, there’s something for everyone here.

Memorial weekend unofficially marks the start of summer, and it’s a time when a lot of people take to the road for a summer trip. And what do you need for a road trip? Snacks and probably a visit to a drive-thru.

Whether you’re travelling or just spending the day with loved ones, take a look at this list to find out the exclusive deals that restaurants you know and love are promoting during the weekend.

Fast food deals for Memorial Day 2024

Here are all the fast food deals you can grab for Memorial Day weekend 2024 to satisfy those holiday cravings.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ have launched a new 40oz cup.

For the holidays where Americans are planning to hit the road, Dunkin’ has dropped a 40 oz tumbler that says, “Wicked Lahhhge” on the side. This massive cup is ideal for your next caffeine fix and is available exclusively in stores now, while stocks last.

On top of this, they are offering 3X points for Dunkin’ Rewards members on all large Iced Beverages from Wednesday, May 22 through Sunday, May 26.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays Feed your party guests with these platters.

From May 24 through May 27, Fridays fans can score 25% off platters, party trays, and family meals when they place an order for takeout with the code 25OFF. With crowd-pleasing favorites like the Grilled Chicken & Ribs Bundle, Fridays Classic App Platter, and Wings Combo Platter, feeding everyone at Memorial Day Weekend parties has never been easier.

Dairy Queen

Business Insider Dairy Queen offers veterans’ discount year-round.

Dairy Queen locations offer veteran discounts year-round. You’ll get this discount off your total bill if you are in active service, retired, or a reserve, and can provide proof of your military service. Just ask at the counter/ drive-thru window.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Get free fries every Friday throughout May.

Start the long weekend off right with FRYday at Wendy’s. If you make a purchase in the Wendy’s app, you’ll get a free order (any size) of fries.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Uber Eats Get free Wings for Memorial Day 2024.

Discounted chicken wings all throughout May. Aside from their all-you-can-eat wings deal, Buffalo Wild Wings is also offering a deal on wings: get six free wings on orders of $10 or more with code GOWINGS.

Hooters

TripAdvisor Burgers and beers for Memorial Weekend.

For Memorial Day, Hooters’ dine-in customers can snag a build-your-own burger deal with fries and a beer for just $13. You can choose from a range of toppings to pimp up your burger exactly how you’d like it, and you get a beer, sounds like the start of a good weekend.

Long John Silver

QSR Magazine Get veterans’ discounts at Long John Silver.

The restaurant offers a 10% military discount year-round at participating Long John Silver locations when you show your valid military ID. And on Military Monday, like Memorial Day 2024, that discount increases to 20% off your order.

Sonic

Mashed Get half-price milkshakes after 7pm.

Sonic are offering half-price shakes after 7pm for a limited time only, although they have not confirmed when this deal will end. If you order through their app or website, this deal is good on all classic, as well as Master Shakes.

From classic flavors like vanilla, to Master flavors like Oreo peanut butter, Sonic has a shake for everyone, all served with that classic cherry on top.

Starbucks

Starbucks Get half-price drinks on the Starbucks app.

With their new Summer menu just launched, this is the perfect excuse to get down and try those new drinks. Download the Starbucks app before May comes to a close, and get 50% off a drink. Plus, start the holiday weekend off with 50% off your drink from 12pm-6pm on Friday May 24.

Marco’s

Mashed Get a mega deal with Marco’s

During the long holiday weekend, get the Marco’s Mega Deal. This includes a large one-topping pizza, Cheezybread, (featuring Marco’s signature three cheeses and garlic sauce), and fresh-baked Cinnasquares for just $19.99. Use promo code MEGAMEAL. This is for dine-in customers only.

Will restaurants be open on Memorial Day?

Yes, almost all restaurants stay open on Memorial Day. Most keep their normal business hours even though it is technically a holiday. Restaurants know that people are out and about at parties, road trips, or cookouts, so not only do they stay open, but they often offer up special deals as well.

Can military get free food on Memorial Day?

Although most restaurants won’t offer up completely free meals, lots of places do discounted military deals year-round, and not just on food. Military.com has an extensive list of all the discounts you can get as a service member. On top of this, most places will amp up their military discounts for Memorial Weekend.