How to get free Burger King burgers every Friday

Burger King are coming to save you lots of dollars this July, as they have announced that customers can get free burgers ever Friday for the rest of the month.

From Whoppers to the classic bacon cheeseburger, Burger King has been slaying the burger game forever, and the Whopper even won our top spot on the definitive ranking of the best fast food hamburgers.

Here, you’ll find out how to get a free burger every Friday, as well as learn about some other freebies you can get your hands on.

Free Burger King: Flame Grilled Fridays

July is National Grilling Month (who knew?), and if you’re already bored of flipping burgers after July 4, Burger King are happy to do all the grilling for you.

Every Friday from July 5 until July 26, Royal Perks members will receive a free burger from Burger King’s menu, and the best part is, the burger is different every Friday.

If you aren’t already a Royal Perks member, you can sign up on the BK app by registering your email address and make use of this offer. On top of this, the app will offer your exclusive deals regularly so you can bag free food throughout the year.

Burger King Grab some free BK burgers this July.

The burgers up for grabs are:

July 5, 2024 : A free cheeseburger made up of 100% beef topped with a slice of melted cheese, pickles, ketchup and mustard all wrapped up in a toasted bun.

A free hamburger, which is pretty much the same as the cheeseburger, just without the cheese.

A free Rodeo Burger made up of a savory flame-grilled beef patty topped with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce and crispy, golden onion rings served on a toasted, sesame seed bun.

A free Whopper Jr. A smaller version of the classic BK burger featuring flame-grilled beef patty topped with tomatoes, lettuce, tangy pickles and crunchy onions, served on a toasted sesame seed bun and flavored with creamy mayo and ketchup.

As long as you are a Royal Perks member you can make use of these deals every Friday by viewing them through your app. The only catch is that you have to spend at least $1 in order to redeem the voucher, but that’s the perfect excuse to order some fries too.

If you prefer McDonald’s fries though, you can get those for free every Friday for the rest of the year, as well as several other treats on National French Fry Day.