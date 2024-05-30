Burger King’s $5 value meal box revealed: Here’s what you get

Burger King has brought out a $5 meal deal – and it has some of your favorites.

As a result of the rising costs of day-to-day living, many fast food chains have seen diners opting to eat at home instead of grabbing takeout. As a result, they’ve had to acclimatize and offer promotions to draw customers in.

Burger King is one such chain. According to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg, Burger King stated: “Regardless of their plans, we are moving full speed ahead with our own plans to launch our own $5 value meal before McDonald’s do — and run it for several months,” signed by the chain’s US and Canada President Tom Curtis.

In terms of what the new meal deal will look like, customers can expect a choice of three sandwiches, nuggets, fries, and a drink. The deal is currently available in the US.

Flickr Burger King has a bunch of deals coming up to celebrate its birthday

McDonald’s intends to bring out a $5 meal box itself, though we’re not sure yet what it contains. And while Burger King may have beaten them int he speed of the race, it now give the Big Mac restaurant a chance to rethink their plans.

On top of this new deal, Burger King has a whole bunch of offers ready for customers in May, including:

Tuesday, May 28: Enjoy a complimentary hamburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Wednesday, May 29: Start your day right with a free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Thursday, May 30: Quench your thirst with a free medium soft drink when you spend $0.70 or more.

Friday, May 31: Treat yourself to a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Saturday, June 1: Celebrate Burger King’s 70th anniversary with a free Birthday Pie Slice alongside a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Sunday, June 2: Sink your teeth into a complimentary Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

Monday, June 3: Wrap up the festivities with a free Whopper Jr. when you spend $0.70 or more.

As well as all of this, Burger King has also released a birthday box, that features a brand new item.