How to get all-you-can-eat wings from Buffalo Wild Wings

With this limited-time offer at Buffalo Wild Wings, fans can expect to chow down on as many boneless wings as they want for less than $20.

Buffalo Wild Wings (affectionately known as B-Dubs) launched a new promo on May 13, 2024 that will run until June 30, 2024.

The offer is only available for dine-in customers on Mondays and Wednesdays, and will cost $19.99.

Now, here’s the fun part. Fans will be able to eat as many boneless wings as they want, and you even get unlimited fries on the side.

Flickr These boneless wings come in 26 flavors

Yes, you read that right. This offer applies to boneless wings and you can pick from B-Dubs 26 flavors and sauces.

What flavor will you choose?

Whether you like the cheesy hit of the garlic parmesan, or you want the fiery heat of the mango habanero – you can try and make your way through all the flavors if your stomach will allow it.

Chicken wings are a staple US food, and restaurants like B-Dubs and Wingstop have thousands of branches across the country.

Don’t know what sauce to pick? This ranking of Wingstop’s best flavors might help, as a lot of the sauce options overlap with Buffalo Wild Wings.

Because this offer is sit-in only, it’s the perfect opportunity to grab some friends or family and watch a game on the big screens.

Free wings for online orders

Buffalo Wild Wings Grab your free wings in this limited time offer.

If you don’t feel like leaving the house, Buffalo Wild Wings haven’t forgotten to make an offer for takeout customers too. If you are ordering online, you can add a portion of six traditional or boneless wings to your basket and enter code ‘GOWINGS’ to get them completely for free. The minimum spend on this offer is $10.

If you’re a big chicken wing fan, Buffalo Wild Wings boasts a ‘Blazin’ Rewards’ system where fans can get points every time they order food in-store or online that build up to earn free food and drinks.

They also offer six free wings during your birthday month and online games you can play to win prizes.