Red Robin launches massive ‘Gold Medal Burger’ with triple the meat

Red Robin is launching its meatiest burger yet, weighing in at a whopping 1.25 lbs, and the person who can devour the whole thing is in for a treat.

Red Robin is undoubtedly one of the biggest burger-central casual dining restaurants in the whole of America. Its gourmet burgers are truly a force to be reckoned with, as the chain is known to rarely skimp on its meat.

Perhaps one of its most popular burgers is the Haystack Double, which features two large beef patties, encased in a sesame seed bun, packed with American cheese and fried onions. This burger urges customers to ‘Grab your pitchfork,’ to tackle it.

Article continues after ad

But now, the chain has introduced a brand new burger that’s about to put the Haystack Double to shame. The Gold Medal Burger weighs the same as an Olympic gold medal (approx. 1.25 lbs.) ready for the 2024 Paris Games.

Red Robin Red Robin’s new Gold Medal Burger packs a serious punch

The burger contains three patties, three slices of cheese, crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and Red’s Relish between a total of three brioche buns.

Article continues after ad

That’s not even the best part, though. If you think that you’re brave enough to tackle the Gold Medal Burger, you’ll find yourself featured in Red Robin’s Hall Of Fame on redrobin.com

Article continues after ad

All you have to do is visit your local Red Robin restaurant, order the Gold Medal Burger, and submit your name on the company’s website.

Red Robin isn’t the only burger chain heating things up with its new offerings this summer. Burger King announced that it would be testing out flame-grilled chicken burgers for the first time. They’re currently in the test phase but may be rolled out across the US if they prove successful.