Krispy Kreme launch ‘Star Spangled Sweetness Collection’ just in time for July 4

Krispy Kreme is launching a brand new doughnut collection just in time for July 4, and they’re guaranteed to get that patriotic fire burning.

Krispy Kreme is known for its highly innovative doughnut collections. Most recently, Krispy Kreme UK announced that it was bringing out a series of ‘Friends,’ themed doughnuts to mark the celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary.

Back in May, the brand also collaborated with country singing sensation Dolly Parton to release a series of Southern-themed doughnuts.

And who could forget its December release, featuring festive doughnuts embellished with Elf Themed designs, modeled after our favorite holiday movie.

Now, the brand is celebrating the Fourth of July in all its glory, bringing out three brand new doughnuts filled with your favorite flavorings.

Krispy Kreme There are a total of three new patriotic doughnuts on offer

Krispy Kreme’s Star Spangled Sweetness Collection features three patriotic doughnuts, all packed together in a red, white, and blue colored box. The new doughnuts include:

Firework Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut – Features an unglazed doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme, hand-dipped in red icing and decorated with a blue icing swirl and rocket candy piece.

Cotton Candy Sparkler Doughnut – Features an Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in blue icing and cotton candy sugar and decorated with white and red buttercreme dollops.

Freedom Flag Doughnut – Features an Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing and decorated with patriotic red icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles.

“From backyard barbeques with family, friends and neighbors to lined sidewalks at neighborhood parades, our Star Spangled Sweetness doughnuts make celebrating our Independence Day sweeter than ever,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

The new doughnuts are currently available, and will run for a limited time while supplies last, so be sure to grab yours nice and early.