Sonic reveals thirst-quenching Summer 2024 menu

Sonic is keeping customers cool, revealing its new summer lineup that’s guaranteed to satisfy as the weather grows warmer outside.

The new menu will drop on July 1, with Sonic set to launch its new line called the Flavorista Favorites menu. The menu contains a total of six new drinks to try, as well as two new wraps to indulge in.

The new items include:

Classic Cruiser: Features cola combined with a hint of cherry vanilla to give some added sweetness.

Features cola combined with a hint of cherry vanilla to give some added sweetness. Twisted Flamingo: A thirst-quenching twist of lemon-lime, cherry vanilla and sweet cream.

A thirst-quenching twist of lemon-lime, cherry vanilla and sweet cream. Paradise Sunset: A bubbly drink with a citrus-based burst of blood orange, containing real strawberry chunks.

A bubbly drink with a citrus-based burst of blood orange, containing real strawberry chunks. Rainbow Slush: A rainbow-inspired slushie drink with blue raspberry, real strawberry chunks and lemonade that’s packed with vibrant colors.

A rainbow-inspired slushie drink with blue raspberry, real strawberry chunks and lemonade that’s packed with vibrant colors. Lemonade Cream Cooler: Features a lemonade-based slushie blended with sweet, creamy soft serve.

Features a lemonade-based slushie blended with sweet, creamy soft serve. Grape Escape: Features a fizzy mix of grape and lime juice.

Features a fizzy mix of grape and lime juice. Dirty Dr Pepper: Combines coconut, cream, and lime, all mixed together with the classic taste of Dr Pepper.

The two new Queso Wraps are:

Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap: Crispy all-white meat tender, crisp bacon, melty cheddar cheese, creamy ranch, and luscious white queso, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla.

Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap: Crispy all-white meat tender, creamy Southwest sauce, crunchy tortilla strips, melty cheddar cheese, and indulgent white queso, bundles up inside a soft flour tortilla.

The only catch is that the items are only available for purchase via the Sonic app, so you’ll need to make sure to download this in order to sample the new offerings.

Article continues after ad

“As the trailblazers of drink customization, our new app-exclusive lineup, Flavorista Favorites, offers something special for every taste – whether it’s sweet, tangy, creamy, or citrusy,” Mackenzie Gibson, VP of culinary and menu innovation at SONIC, said in a statement.

The new menu items follow the release of Sonic’s Groovy fries in June, which became incredibly popular among fast food customers.